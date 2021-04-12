The rise in ‘online’ purchases increases in 2020 due to the covid but average spending remains

Purchases made in Spain through the ‘online’ channel were increased as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, although the total average expenditure that was made by Spaniards on their Internet purchases in 2020 was 2,103 euros, in line with the 2,098 euros that were registered last 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has gone hand in hand with the adoption of harsh confinement measures that have meant that citizens had to make many of their purchases online. Only 2% of Spaniards declare not having bought through this channel during confinement and 23% declare that from now on they will buy more over the Internet.

This is reflected in the latest report from El Observatorio Cetelem e-Commerce 2020, which under the name ‘E-2020. The year of e-Commerce ‘, offers a detailed analysis of the current year and the trends in purchases ‘online’ of the Spanish. The study by El Observatorio Cetelem, a trademark of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, shows that, during the pandemic, the most purchased products over the Internet have been fashion with 52% and an average expenditure of 125 euros, food, with 51% and 364 euros of average expenditure, and in third place leisure, with 46% and 63 euros on average.

Likewise, the consumers surveyed have also declared that the types of products that will continue to buy the most will be fashion (63%), leisure (56%) and travel with 52%.

Increase in feeding

Regarding the average expenditure allocated by Spaniards to their ‘online’ purchases, according to the analysis, there is a increase in the food sectors that goes from 610 euros in average spending in 2019 to 653 euross in 2020, the same occurs with the footwear and sports sectors that show increases of seven and two percentage points respectively with respect to 2019.

The ‘marketplaces’ have regained ground in 2020 to store websites and manufacturers’ websites in most of the sectors analyzed. The largest increase in purchases made on this type of website has been concentrated in the bicycle and accessories sector, which have experienced an increase of 7% compared to last year 2019.

The sectors that have seen their purchases increased through the websites of their stores are those of household appliances and technology (+ 2%) and home (+ 2%). Finally, only the ‘gaming’ sector is the one that has increased purchases on the manufacturer’s or brand’s website with 1% compared to 2019. On the other hand, 71% of ‘online’ shoppers (three percentage points more than in 2019) has made any of its purchases through your mobile or tablet, with the fashion and leisure sectors leading purchases through this channel with 52% and 47% respectively.

If we observe the trend since the first edition of ‘El Observatorio Cetelem e-Commerce’ in 2014, this type of purchases has increased by 184%. According to the analysis, one of the great challenges that the e-commerce channel has faced since its inception has been logistics and order returns. 75% of online shoppers have noticed improvements in logistics processes in the last year, especially in delivery times.

Finally, during the last year and partly driven by confinement, television on demand has increased by seven percentage points. It must be borne in mind that citizens have spent a lot of time at home during 2020, which has greatly promoted the use of streaming platforms. Thus, 93% of Spaniards who have some type of subscription is audiovisual. (Netflix, HBO, Movistar Plus, Amazon Prime) compared to 86% in 2019.

The rest of subscriptions have been reduced in 2020 with music subscriptions being the most affected with a decrease of four percentage points. The average expenditure that Spaniards spend on their subscriptions has experienced a 15% drop, going from 40 euros on average in 2019 to 34 euros in 2020.