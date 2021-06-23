The rise and fall of Bitcoin: a game of governments and tycoons

Bitcoin suffers another setback, this time, by Chinese authorities, from the province of Sichuan, where they ordered the closure of 26 mines, which put an end to more than 90% of the Asian giant’s bitcoin mining capacity.

China maintains a ban on virtual currency transaction activities since 2017.

They argue that “disrupt the normal economic and financial order and they create risks of illegal cross-border asset transfers, ”according to the People’s Bank of China.

Despite the ban in that country, Asian mining feeds almost 80% of the world’s cryptocurrency trade, so the ban caused Bitcoin to plummet by more than 10%.

And since Sichuan province represents one of the largest mining bases in the country, the price plunged to $ 32,309 after hitting a record close to $ 65,000 in April.

To enforce the ban, power companies stopped supplying electricity to all cryptocurrency mines.

And it is that bitcoin needs the equivalent of the energy consumption of Sweden in a year.

This drop in the market comes after Elon musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla stopped with a tweet the rise in the value of the cryptocurrency by questioning the energy consumption that is needed to produce it.

Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021

The rise and fall of Bitcoin

In April, a study was published in Nature Communications stating that emissions from mining in China, the one that drives 80% of the world’s cryptocurrency trade, could compromise the country’s climate goals.

This study indicates that this percentage of cryptocurrency mining is due to the fact that in China there is cheap electricity and relatively easy access to specialized hardware manufacturers.

As a result, the carbon footprint of Bitcoin in the country is as large as that of one of its 10 largest cities.

Research on mining activities in China was conducted by academics from the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Cornell University and the University of Surrey.

“We found that, without any political intervention, the annual energy consumption of the Bitcoin blockchain in China is expected to peak in 2024 of 296.59 Twh and generate 130.50 million metric tons of carbon emission” , says the document.

Internationally, this production of emissions would exceed the total annualized production of greenhouse gas emissions from the Czech Republic and Qatar.

Nationwide, it is among the top 10 of 182 cities and 42 industrial sectors in China.

The researchers highlight that the bitcoin blockchain could consume as much energy per year as a small or medium-sized country like Denmark, Ireland or Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the high power consumption of the Bitcoin blockchain has created considerable carbon emissions.

It is estimated that between the period of January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018, up to 13 million metric tons of CO2 emissions can be attributed to the Bitcoin blockchain.

The increasing energy consumption and environmental impacts of the bitcoin blockchain have posed problems for China.

Digital currency is created when high-powered computers compete with other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that today often relies on electricity generated from fossil fuels, particularly coal.

As one of the largest energy consuming countries on the planet, China is a key signatory to the Paris Agreement, yet the intensive operation of the bitcoin blockchain in the country can grow rapidly as a threat that could undermine the effort of emission reduction carried out in the country, the academics warn.

El Salvador’s attempt

In recent days the World Bank refused to help El Salvador to implement Bitcoin as legal tender.

The international body argued that its decision was due to the concern for the transparency of the process and the environmental impact of mining.

According to a statement from Bitcoin México, Salvadoran regulations are considering converting bitcoin into legal tender (along with the dollar) within 90 days of the approval of its Congress.

The Central American country that has announced its various actions for the adoption of bitcoin, such as the use of geothermal energy for crypto mining of bitcoin, is also setting a tone in the contemporary history of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. (With information from . and Nature Communications)