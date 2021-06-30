The rise and fall of Bitcoin: a game of governments and millionaires

Bitcoin has suffered another setback. This time, it’s due to Chinese authorities from the Sichuan province, who ordered the closure of 26 mining farms, putting an end to more than 90% of the Asian giant’s Bitcoin mining capacity.

China has upheld a ban on virtual currency transaction activities since 2017.

It argues that they “disrupt the normal economic and financial order, breeding the risk of criminal activities such as cross-border asset transfers, ”according to the People’s Bank of China.

Despite a ban in the country, Chinese mining drives nearly 80% of the global trade in cryptocurrencies, so the ban caused Bitcoin to plummet by more than 10%.

And since Sichuan province represents one of the largest bases for mining in the country, the price sank to as low as 32,309 dollars, after having hit a record near 65,000 dollars in April.

To enforce the ban, power companies stopped supplying electricity to all cryptocurrency mining farms.

And Bitcoin needs the equivalent of the amount of power consumed by Sweden in a year.

This fall in the market comes after Elon musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, put the brakes on the cryptocurrency’s increase in value with a tweet questioning the energy consumption needed to produce it.

The rise and fall of Bitcoin

In April, a study was published in Nature Communications stating that mining emissions in China, which drive 80% of the global trade in cryptocurrencies, risk undercutting the country’s climate goals.

The study indicates that this cryptocurrency mining percentage is due to the fact that electricity is cheap in China and there is relatively easy access to specialized hardware manufacturers.

As a result, the nation’s carbon footprint from Bitcoin is as big as one of its 10 largest cities.

The research on China’s mining activities was conducted by academics from the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Cornell University, and the University of Surrey.

“We find that without any policy interventions, the annual energy consumption of the Bitcoin blockchain in China is expected to peak in 2024 at 296.59 Twh and generate 130.50 million metric tons of carbon emission,” says the document.

Internationally, this emission output would exceed the total annualized greenhouse gas emission output of the Czech Republic and Qatar.

Domestically, it ranks in the top 10 among 182 cities and 42 industrial sectors in China.

The researchers highlight that the Bitcoin blockchain could consume as much energy per year as a small to medium-sized country such as Denmark, Ireland, or Bangladesh.

What’s more, the large energy consumption of the Bitcoin blockchain has created considerable carbon emissions.

It is estimated that between the period of January 1, 2016, and June 30, 2018, up to 13 million metric tons of CO2 emissions can be attributed to the Bitcoin blockchain.

The growing energy consumption and the environmental impacts of the Bitcoin blockchain have posed problems for China.

The digital currency is created when high-powered computers compete with other machines to solve complex mathematical problems, an energy-intensive process that currently often relies on electricity generated by fossil fuels, particularly coal.

As one of the largest energy consuming countries on the planet, China is a key signatory of the Paris Agreement. However, the intensive Bitcoin blockchain operation in the country can quickly grow as a threat that could undermine the emission reduction effort taking place in the country, the academics warn.

El Salvador’s attempt

The World Bank recently refused to help El Salvador implement Bitcoin as legal tender.

The international organization argued that its decision was due to concern about the transparency of the process and the environmental impact of mining.

According to a statement from Bitcoin Mexico, Salvadoran regulations are considering converting Bitcoin into legal tender (along with the dollar) within 90 days of approval by its Congress.

The Central American country, which has announced various actions for adopting Bitcoin such as the use of geothermal energy for Bitcoin crypto mining, is also setting a trend in the modern history of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. (With information from . and Nature Communications)