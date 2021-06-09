The ring of fire solar eclipse: how it will affect your health and what to take to avoid its adverse effects



Next Thursday, June 10, those who live throughout the northern hemisphere will have the opportunity to experience a “ring of fire” eclipse.

Photo: Image by enriquelopezgarre on Pixabay / Pixabay

For astronomy lovers, the month of June brings a series of fascinating astrological phenomena and without a doubt one of the most important is the ring of fire solar eclipse: a unique heavenly event. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the blue planet, totally or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that this makes it appear smaller than the Sun in the sky. Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the sun, it will appear as a dark disk on top of a larger bright disk. This creates what looks like a “ring of Fire” around the Moon and that is why it receives that peculiar name.

It is well known that a solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that moves too much energy and based on this it is known that on some occasions it can have negative effects on human health. It is worth mentioning that some of the beliefs are supported by science and others are mere theories, however it is worth being informed, especially considering that this Thursday, June 10, we will have the fortune to witness this wonderful natural event in the sky. If during these days you have felt less energetic, irritable and with mood swings, it may be the natural effects of the eclipse. Here are some of the most popular symptoms:

– Digestive problems: One of the oldest beliefs around the effects of the eclipse are significant alterations in the digestive system and that is why some cultures prefer to avoid eating or drinking until the solar eclipse ends. Among the main effects are bloating, bloating, and constipationAlthough it will not be necessary to stop eating, it is important to take care of your diet and ensure the consumption of abundant foods of natural origin and with anti-inflammatory properties. Bet on abundant fruits and vegetables, whole grains and infusions of medicinal herbs and spices. Avoid products of animal origin and high in fat.

– Fatigue: According to some beliefs, the eclipse can make us feel very tired and lethargic. Even when we have slept soundly at night, it is possible to present exhaustion, concentration problems and a certain apathy to carry out daily activities. It is recommended to avoid making any kind of important decision and to keep ourselves as relaxed as possible.

– Humor changes: It is said that this astronomical event also has a negative impact on your mood, it has been reported that people often feel irritated, sad, nervous and in a bad mood, for no particular reason. The most advisable thing is to take care of your diet, bet on the consumption of natural drinks with calming properties, meditate and get a good rest (as far as possible, since it is normal to have difficulty sleeping).

– Dehydration: It is also quite possible that the body’s water requirement increases considerably. In some cases, headaches, stress, digestive problems and altered moods usually occur, which increase thirst. That is why one of the most important measures to deal with the effects of an eclipse is to increase your intake of water and natural fluids.

– Eye problems: Seeing the solar eclipse directly with the naked eye can damage the retina and, in worst cases, can even lead to blindness. Therefore, in the regions where it is visible, it is essential to use special glasses to see it directly. Many people wear sunglasses or photographic negatives, however it is important to mention that they will not protect you from eye health consequences.

The best infusions to calm body and mind during the eclipse:

1. Ginseng

This powerful root is derived from the Panax Ginseng plant and has been found to be a true treasure for improve mood and health mintl, as it is listed as an extraordinary stress neutralizer. It’s no surprise to say that Chinese medicine practitioners have used ginseng as a natural remedy for thousands of years to improve mental clarity, increase energy levels, reduce the effects of stress, increase hydration, and improve digestion. In such a way that consuming natural ginseng or through supplements, is a great natural supplement to combat depression, as it counteracts some of the typical symptoms such as low energy, motivation, apathy, sadness and low interest.It is also associated with benefits to improve the quality of sleep, physical and mental performance, and even the ability to concentrate.

Ginseng infusion./Photo: Pixabay

2. Chamomile

Chamomile has always been considered one of the plants with greater relaxing and soothing propertiesIt is also known as common or Roman chamomile. It is a perennial herb of the Asteraceae family, native to Europe that is found in dry fields and around gardens. For many years it has been used as a magnificent remedy in traditional medicine, thanks to its therapeutic properties, among which its digestive, anti-inflammatory and anxiolytic benefits. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, in a review on chamomile from the Matricaria recutita plant, they discovered its powerful role in helping to control depression and anxiety. The results show that chamomile produced more significant relief from depressive symptoms than a placebo. The best of all is that consuming chamomile, in addition, will always bring additional improvements for general health, drinking it as an infusion is a great habit to relax, fight nervousness and irritability. It is an extremely noble, hydrating and comforting drink, ideal to reduce stress and sleep better, in short it is perfect to reduce the effects of the eclipse.

Chamomile. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Lavender

Lavender is one of the most popular medicinal herbs for combat all kinds of nervous disorders. It is an ancient plant that hides wonderful medicinal properties, it is characterized by its sedative, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic and antibacterial qualities. However, in the last decade it has attracted special attention lavender oil to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Its organic compounds give it great benefits to reduce stress and headaches, also its relaxing properties make it the perfect ally to combat insomnia. In fact, for more than 2,500 years the benefits of extracting lavender oil were discovered as a therapeutic practice with great benefits for the nervous system. In conjunction with other treatments, linalool–lavender chemical compound– It has been used in traditional medicine for its anxiolytic effects, which reduce restlessness and stress.

Lavender infusion./Credit: Pxhere

When will the ring of fire solar eclipse happen? Next Thursday, June 10, those who live throughout the northern hemisphere will have the opportunity to experience a “ring of fire” eclipse. Therefore this wonderful celestial event can be seen in its entirety in places like Canada, Greenland, Russia, the Arctic Ocean and Siberia. While in Europe and the United States the eclipse will be seen partially up to 80%. The ring of fire eclipse will occur during a maximum of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. It begins at sunrise in Ontario, Canada (on the north side of Lake Superior). The eclipse path then rotates through the northern reaches of the globe. Midway through, the peak of the eclipse will occur at local noon in northern Greenland. Subsequently, the trajectory of the annular eclipse will pass through the North Pole of the Earth and will end at sunset over northeastern Siberia One more proof of the wonders of nature!

