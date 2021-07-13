The ring in the hands of Giannis

07/13/2021 at 1:09 PM CEST

Not even two weeks have passed since the fall in which Giannis it seemed that he had shattered his knee, in that game against the Hawks, it will leave us all frozen. It seemed that the story was repeating itself that left other great stars out of the fight for the ring and with them the illusion of fighting for the ring to their teams.

An “unnatural” movement of his knee bending inward that would thankfully end in a scare only. What’s more, Bucks they defeated the Hawks (of a diminished T. Young), they got the title of East and they got into a final 37 years later without the presence of their big star.

But in the finals they expected the team (surely) more in the form of this final stretch of the season (they arrived with 11 victories in the last 13 playoff games). The Suns from C. Paul, Ayton, Booker and a wardrobe of such quality that it made them favorites to win the first ring in their history. Phoenix win the ring [1.33].

That is why the presence of Giannis was absolutely paramount to win these Suns and get the ring 40 years after I did Lew alcindor (later Kareem Abdul Jabbar) for the franchise of the Bucks. Milwaukee win the ring [3.0]. So the question was to know if Giannis It could be present in the finals and, if positive, in what form.

Those doubts were dispelled very soon because Antetokounmpo He was already present in the first game of the finals and, although his team ended up losing, he would already go to a brutal double double of 20 points and 17 rebounds. His privileged physical conditions had allowed him not to miss the appointment.

Something similar happened in the 2nd game, a new defeat for the Bucks but numbers from another era of the Greek star, 42 points and 12 rebounds that, in case there was any doubt, proved to be 100%. But his team was not capable of winning.

The third time was the charm

The Bucks they were on the ropes in the third game. A possible defeat, already with the series at home, would have left an almost definitive 0-3.

But in this match, another historical performance by Antetokounmpo (2nd player to do in a final 2 games in a row of 40 points and 10 rebounds or more) with a victory that put the 2-1 in the series and with everything to decide.

Now comes a 4th game that will mark these finals, it will be at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday still on the Los Bucks. A match that will mark the distance between a 3-1 in case of victory for the Suns, with a first Match ball at home and a 2-2 in case they win the Bucks (for which they are favorites [1.5]) that would leave everything absolutely open.

The Greek god Surely you will have a lot to say in that vital match, the ring may be in your hands.