The Rimac C_Two will debut tomorrow and will do so with important news …

Without belittling the competition, we could say that the Rimac C_Two is he most anticipated sports car of the decade. The first time we heard about him was at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. At that time, the fledgling Croatian firm put honey on our lips, but time passed and it did not finish arriving. In fact, It was scheduled to debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2020. But it was not like that…

The Coronavirus ended this possibility and, to encourage us, the brand has published some other graphic material. Well, it seems that the wait to see it in its production form has come to an end. Yes, because through a brief video teaser The Croatian firm has announced when it will officially debut. It will be tomorrow but we warn you that it will be loaded with news. At least, it is what those responsible have announced. Do not miss it…

The Rimac C-Two will change its name before reaching the market.

If you take a look at the teaser video you will see rather little. The heads of the Rimac communication department do not want you to see how the final design has been. To shape the model, they have used a light that simulates the energy given off by electricity. With everything, It seems that it will stay true to the lines that we have already seen in the different prototypes that Rimac has presented throughout these three years.

However, at the bottom of the clip we can read this message …

“More extreme performance, new official name, enveloping features, extraordinary technology and exceptional engineering in its final form”

The first functional prototypes of the Rimac C_Two are already in operation

This phrase is the one that has made us the most nervous. The reasons for this are several, above all, because the Rimac C_Two needs few changes to be impressive. Just remember that its electric powertrain delivers 1,408 kW (1,915 hp) and 2,300 Nm of peak torque. That, not to mention its average autonomy estimated at 650 kilometers or 1.85 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour.

We better put his name aside, because we are convinced that he will live up to his potential. All in all, we can only wait, because we are hours away from knowing it as it should reach the market. Hopefully there are no more delays or issues that will hold you back even further.

