The right to vote is protected by voting



On June 22 there will be a primary election in New York.

Do you remember that a few weeks ago journalistic attention was focused on the state of Georgia? Do you remember there was a special election of two federal senators there? And that because of that election, control of the United States Senate changed hands?

All of that – including the massive turnout of Georgia’s Hispanic voters – was due in large part to the intense work of community organizations like our Hispanic Federation and our local allies and volunteers who registered voters and reminded them to vote. And that was very positive, because regardless of the political ideas of each one, the massive participation of the people in the elections is the main component of any authentic democracy.

I comment on all this because a few days ago in Georgia a law was enacted that drastically limits the voting possibilities of many Latinos and African Americans. The new legislation not only reduces the deadlines for requesting absentee ballots and the number and location of mailboxes to cast those votes, but adds unnecessary identification requirements; in addition to penalizing the solidarity gesture of giving water or food to people waiting in line to vote.

According to a recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice, which specializes in civil rights, in the first three months of 2021, 253 bills with provisions restricting voter rights were introduced in 43 state legislatures.

The worst thing about this legislation is that his motives could not be clearer, because Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has repeatedly said that there has been no evidence of voter fraud in his state.

But we cannot and should not lose hope, because the Brennan Center report also mentions that 704 bills have been introduced in 43 states that expand voter rights. And at the national level, two bills have been presented – the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” – which, if approved, would protect us from measures of this type.

There is something that Latinos who are citizens can do: vote. On June 22, we will have a primary election in New York, leading up to the November local elections, in which we will elect a Mayor, Controller, Ombudsman, County Presidents and Councilors.

But to participate, they must be registered as voters by May 28.

If you are not registered, you can find out how and where to do so by calling the Hispanic Federation’s voter registration line now at (866) 432-9832.

But that you have to do.

–Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation