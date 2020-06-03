They have been chasing this moment and the coronavirus health crisis for some time has been the final push to achieve your goal. The platform that brings together the group of riders or platform distributors, RidersxDerechos, has met with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, with the aim of addressing the future employment of the sector.

A meeting that, in fact, has not had the presence of the counterpart of this story. Glovo, Deliveroo and even the passenger transport sector with Uber and Cabify at the helm, were not part of the meeting. In fact, sources close to the talks explain, there is no intention of sitting with them in the future.

Three years, according to their statement, it took them a while to sit down with a labor minister and discuss the issue of the workforce of the riders in person.

Now, the RidersxDerechos collective seems to be calm with the statements of the minister. The objective of Pedro Sánchez’s executive, and specifically his division of labor, is the creation of a law that clarifies the relationship of dependence of riders with platforms. Likewise, this would be included in the Workers Statute.

The measure proposed by the Minister of Labor herself would be a distancing from the position of these platforms

This proposal would, in fact, a break with the positioning of the different delivery platforms. They have been requesting since the last presidential elections, the labor reform for the riders sector with a model similar to the French one.

At this time, the group of platforms operates under the Trade model (self-employed economically dependent on 75% of their income with respect to the same company) after protests by the distributors themselves and with the aim of avoiding economic sanctions from the Labor Inspectorate – the same that have been produced over the years. Your requests go through expand Trade coverage with greater protections for the group of self-employed workers under a model created ad hoc for “the new economy”.

The truth is that the measure proposed by the Minister of Labor herself would be a distancing from the position of these platforms.

More control to platforms

The recognition of the workmanship of the riders, according to RidersxDerechos, would mean recognizing the discharge of all the delivery men from the moment they started working. This would imply that the process would be retroactive with the obligation for the platforms to hire all those whom they dispensed with because they did not agree with the labor terms.

There are no figures on how many riders each platform has, but this new model would be –in the first instance– unsustainable for platforms. The labor cost of its riders, until now relatively cheap, added to the activity of the past would affect accounts already reduced by the fall in the activity of the coronavirus.

During their meeting with the Minister, they also demanded greater control of labor activity within the platforms, which would result in the regularization of workers on these platforms, who, according to their data, have been operating with them under the law.

As well as outsourcing control of worker accounts and that so many headaches have even brought to the platforms themselves. A system that, far from the control of the technological ones, has allowed the same user to “lend” his worker profile so that others work.

The coronavirus accelerated everything

The arrival of the Covid-19 has altered all the labor sectors. The riders’ was not going to be any different.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez himself declared during the first days of the state of alarm that the delivery sector – including home delivery services for food – were on the list of essential services.

At the time, RidersxDerechos stated that the Government itself had abandoned the sector to its fate by not including mandatory security measures. These were in the hands of the platforms themselves, which, according to riders consulted by this means, left much to be desired. The drop in rates at Glovo was, for this group, the drop that broke the glass.

Few masks, little control in the chain of food handling and packaging and delivery people piled up on the doors of the premises waiting for their orders were the images provided by the sector.

The entry “Riders” meet with the Minister of Labor to create a law that defends them was first published in Explica.co.