The home delivery platform Glovo is lowering the base rate of its distributors in half in full alarm, with the confinement measures in force and while its activity can continue to develop normally as it is contemplated in the royal decree of the Government.

The Free Riders Cycle Messenger Union denounced recently on his Twitter account that the company had lowered the base rate from 2.50 euros per delivery to 1.25 euros. Just half. They demonstrate this with a screenshot of an information page for delivery people in the city of Seville.

In Seville, according to Free Riders, the base rate per delivery has dropped half: from 2.50 euros per delivery to 1.25 euros in recent days

In another cities, according to Riders in fight, history repeats itself. “Glovo has just cut the rate in half in many cities. If it was extremely precarious before, now it has no name”, they assure. The Association of Autonomous Distributors of Catalonia has also denounced the reduction in the base rate and in the screenshot they publish reaches 1.20 euros. Glovo, however, defends that the reduction is compensated by other supplements and that the hourly earnings of the dealers are maintained.

This new situation has caused a march and subsequent concentration of dozens of delivery people in Madrid, than have honked their horns driving slowly through the center of the Spanish capital.

Glovo assures that the changes have been “validated by the distributors”

From Genbeta we have contacted the platform, which ensures that “the changes in the payment structure are being implemented after having been validated with the distributors”. They also say that “all their requests and considerations” have been collected, that the measure is in force in 23 Spanish cities after months working on it, that “a good result has been obtained in all of them” and that the change has also been implemented in other countries.

The protests by various groups of delivery people contrasts with the statements made by Glovo, which assures questions of this medium that the new structure has been implemented by the hand of the distributors “with a channel open to delivery associations to solve their doubts and solve their requests”.

“The hourly earnings of the dealers are maintained thanks to the efficiency and operational improvements of the platform,” they say from Glovo, although from Riders x Rights they deny it.

However, a spokesperson for Riders x Rights assures Genbeta that they have not had them, being one of the majority organizations among the distributors and one of those that has resorted to the courts to denounce that they are, as they assure, false self-employed.

Likewise, the platform maintains that despite the changes “the hourly earnings of the dealers are maintained thanks to the efficiency and operational improvements of the platform”, without providing any details. Likewise, they point out that hourly earnings are guaranteed to be the same through the “added bonus in the payment structure, both during the health crisis and afterwards” that they do not quantify in their initial statements.

Delivery people criticize the intention of compensating the lowering of the base rate with unspecified variable “economic promotions”

The maintenance of income is denied by Riders x Rights and criticize the intention of guaranteeing this balance through variable bonuses in which a certain amount is not guaranteed.

By last, Glovo affirm that they have added a compensation of 10%, although it is not specified on the basis of which concept is calculated, “to improve the experience of service to the delivery person and to thank them for their effort to support society”. These changes, moreover, take place during a time when the delivery of supermarket purchases has intensified after the agreement reached between Glovo and Dia.

We have also asked Glovo about the actual translation of these measures into revenue for delivery people and we will update the information as soon as we get a response.