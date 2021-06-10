The Rider Law will face the Constitutional Law courtesy of Vox

Green light for the Rider Law in the Congress of Deputies. It was not a surprise, in any case. Today’s agenda, Thursday, was aimed at the approval of the royal decree law that has been stuck for months in the proposals of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. The text, which has been approved by a majority with the vote against all opposition parties, will be processed as a bill so that the parties can file amendments to the text.

Some amendments that will come yes or yes. Vox, on the opposite side of Yolanda Díaz’s bench, has already announced that will appeal the text of the Rider Law before the Constitutional. A decision that has not gone unnoticed by members of Congress. Although the deputy of Vox, Juan José Aizcorbe Torra, has started arguing that his appeal to the Constitutional Court is given by the urgency through which the law has been channeled, the reality is that the party’s position is given by the support to the platforms affected by the regulation.

They also point to a lack of dialogue with the parties that have left out most of those affected. Although the rider collective has been represented by the large unions, leaving aside the small groups, both groups have had a voice in the discussion of the Rider Law. It was, in fact, the CEOE that decided under agreement the Work requests: hired riders and information about the algorithm that manages their work.

After this decision, Glovo left the CEOE and announced the creation of its own company to defend the rights of delivery platforms.

Judges yes, ‘riders’ no

Be that as it may, and with a future appeal before the Constitutional Court, Díaz has the position of the Supreme Court on his side. With two sentences against Glovo and Deliveroo for false self-employed, the new law of the Minister of Labor enters the process stronger than ever: with the support of the judges.

Those who surely do not support Díaz are the members of the rider collective. That is a fact. Neither those who reject the self-employed formula, nor those who support it.

The former, led by Rider x Rights, suggest that the Rider Law it has fallen short and is ambiguous. It only affects the delivery man sector, leaving out others affected by the platform model. The inclusion of the option of subcontracting without determining clear limits suggests that it could lead to an even greater precariousness of the figure of the rider.

Those who never wanted a direct hiring formula by the platforms have not hesitated to express their rejection. With a series of demonstrations in front of Congress, the APRA platform together with Repartidores Unidos has once again gathered today at the doors of the Institution to ask “no” to the regulation.

“We are surrounded by colleagues who will cease to be distributors in the coming weeks. The Rider Law is condemning us to be outsourced, with unstable temporary jobs and with non-transparent trial periods that are not always renewed ”. Jordi Mateo, president of APRA.

Although they have obtained the support of PP, Ciudadanos, Vox and PdCat with their denial of the Rider Law, the text continues its course. Now, the platforms have 90 days to put their organizations in order and adjust to the new regulations. How? Everything points to a system that has already been exploited in the passenger transport sector via VTC: subcontractors that assume the costs and risks and that operate for large platforms. Time will tell if this formula is valid or if there is an obligation to have a certain number of riders in the internal squad.

