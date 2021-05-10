The Rider Law will be approved tomorrow by the Government, despite its rivals

Two months and a day after the expected announcement, everything indicates that the Rider Law will finally be approved. A delay that has been written a lot and that has been branded as an internal denial in the Government before a complicated law. If confirmed in the Plenary Session tomorrow, May 11, the delivery platforms –Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats, – will have until August to put their accounts in order. A maximum period of 3 months, sufficient time according to the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, for the riders of these platforms to go from the autonomous or TRADE model to being hired personnel.

It has undoubtedly been a text that has been delayed longer than what the Government and the unions had anticipated. Diaz had on his agenda close the deal before summer 2020. Between the conjuncture of the pandemic and the lack of agreement between the parties involved, its approval has been delayed over time. “Before Christmas”, this was the next deadline that the Work portfolio imposed. Nothing is further from reality. With a strong weight of Glovo, the delivery platform With more activity in Spain, negotiations remained stalled.

It was in March that a resolution was finally reached. The CEOE gave in to the impulses of the unions and the Government to apply the Rider Law. This, unsurprisingly, brought a long list of consequences.

Be that as it may, the Rider Law will face tomorrow in the Council of Ministers under the format of Decree Law

On the one hand, the rider platforms themselves that maintained a firm opposition to the contracting system. Those who were in favor of the Rider Law also considered the text as a betrayal: only applied to the rider collective, leaving out other platform models. Under the eyes of the Government, the particularity of each sector would make it necessary to review them one by one and adopt a specific law for each one of them. On the part of the CEOE, this concession was translated under the formula of the lesser evil. A review of the rider collective was something they could consider as long as the rest of the sectors, with interests within the CEOE, remained intact for the time being. They also had a Supreme Court ruling against them. For Glovo, this meant their departure from the CEOE as they considered themselves abandoned by the organization.

That is, it will not be submitted for debate in the plenary session, probably hidden among a long list of amendments to be approved in the session. . This does not mean, in any case, that the rider collectives have been overlooked. Tomorrow, the APRA rider platform has planned a series of mobilizations in different cities. Its objective? Stop a Law Rider that has taken a run and that it has not taken them into account in its elaboration process.

On the part of the delivery platforms, the situation remains on hold. Uber Eats confirmed to Hypertextual that they were already working on a new model that was covered by the new regulations. However, all technology companies have been cautious when disclosing their movements. All they were waiting for the text to be definitively approved. And not without certain doubts, that day has arrived.

