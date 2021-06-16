The richest woman in the world donated $ 8 million to the Museo del Barrio

The Neighborhood Museum reported this Wednesday that he received a donation from eight million dollars, the largest in its history. A gift from the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world.

The funds are part of the donation of $ 2.74 billion to a total of 286 philanthropic organizations, from fields ranging from educational to artistic and cultural, announced Tuesday by Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“This monumental gift represents a significant recognition of the historical and cultural contributions of more than 60 million Latinos in this country, and of the mission and legacy of El Museo del Barrio”, said its executive director in a press release, Mexican Patrick Charpenel.

He recalled that for more than 50 years, the Museum, founded by Puerto Rican activists, He has dedicated himself to highlighting the Hispanic community and the artists who have made this place their home.

Charpenel highlighted that this institution, in the Latin Quarter of Harlem, has been recognized as one of the 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have historically received little funding.

He indicated that Scott’s million-dollar grant will support the work of the Museum to maintain its mission and provide long-term stability for the institution, the first museum in the country committed to celebrating Latino and Caribbean art and culture.

“We are inspired by the generosity of MacKenzie Scott and her team, and we are honored to continue to expand and advance the artistic and cultural legacy of Latinos. Go ahead! ”, Charpenel pointed out.

In announcing his donation, Scott highlighted that arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, promoting economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, reducing crime rates and improving mental health.