The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has issued a statement supporting the decision of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, in the summer of 2021. “Now sport is secondary, so we support this decision. Social discipline is the key to success,” they said before making room for the captain, Sergi Bruguera. “It is a good decision, nobody was going to arrive in the best physical or mental conditions,” he assured.

