04/22/2020 at 15:24

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced this Wednesday that it has sent a letter to the Higher Sports Council (CSD) requesting “the collaboration” of the Government mainly to its clubs when sport activity resumes.

The agency stresses that the network of its clubs “is unique in the world and is the basic seed” for national sports successes in the sport of racket. “These entities, 1,300 affiliated to the RFET, also provide a backbone of civil society through very important sport,” he warned.

“For that reason, The RFET has requested some aid measures and has provided some important details for the prevention of contagions in the practice of tennis when reactivation occurs. It should be borne in mind that the current situation seriously jeopardizes the viability of many clubs, many of them top-level sports and social institutions, “the RFET said in a statement, where it underlined as” very important data “that tennis “It is played without any physical contact and in a space of at least 600 square meters.”

The agency knows that in the face of government forecasts “The return to normal is expected to be slow and may take several months”, so that “the future seems uncertain”, while also “a paradigm shift in people’s behavior and in social relationships and habits can be expected, which should be analyzed to try to anticipate future events, adopting the measures that allow us to face the emerging situation in the best possible way. “

“It seems logical that activities involving large concentrations of people will be the last thing to be authorized. Furthermore, it is possible to expect self-isolation that citizens themselves impose on themselves, avoiding large gatherings, especially in closed environments,” added the RFET. .

DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CLUBS

Furthermore, it assumes that “You can start playing tennis on a given date, while the activities that take place indoors and indoors require a little more time”. Likewise, the federation warns that the “important” economic recession caused by the pandemic will also influence the clubs that will have a “decrease in income” and the more than certain “consequent imbalance” between their income and expenses, “and therefore Therefore, in its results for the financial year 2020, for the moment with unforeseeable magnitudes. “

Therefore, the RFET presents a series of tax proposals for these clubs such as exemption from IBI and other taxes (patrimonial transfers and documented legal acts), advantages in corporation tax, the possibility that its members can deduct a part of your membership fee on your personal income tax return and important tax advantages for potential sponsors.

POSSIBILITY OF TAKING QUICK TESTS

Regarding financing, the entity chaired by Miguel Díaz requests “guarantee the access of all the clubs to preferential financing, at zero or super-reduced rate, either through the ICO or other financial entities, with the support of the CSD. “

Finally, the RFET also exposes safety and health measures such as a mandatory protocol, disinfection and cleaning measures, the possibility of taking temperatures and / or performing rapid COVID-19 “detection tests to the extent that they can be provided by the health authorities, especially in cases of symptoms “or avoid greeting after games.

