The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced this Tuesday the creation of the MAPFRE League, in which some of the best Spanish tennis players will participate and that will begin on July 10 in the Lleida Tennis Club.

The Liga MAPFRE will be the first of the four tests initially planned by the federal agency. The competition will begin on Friday with the dispute of a table of 8 players until ending on Sunday with a winner.

The next week it will alternate with a competition in which two teams of five players each face each other. This tour will have a winner, who will be the player with the most points at the end of it.

The RFET will soon announce more venues for the competition. In addition, the federative organism has announced that it has closed an agreement with a free-to-air television operator with national coverage for retransmission of the matches on this tour.

A women’s competition will also be announced in the near future with some Spanish players who will also tour Spain. The MAPFRE Tennis League will be carried out respecting the indications of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and “as long as the ATP competitions do not restart normally.”

