Photography: Goyo Ybort

On Monday, April 27, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has made public its proposal to relaunch tennis and its athletes in Spain.

In the absence of 77 days to produce the hypothetical return of international tennis, after the third extension established by ITF, ATP and WTA, the highest regulatory body for this sport in our country has launched its offer.

In the event that the ATP, WTA and ITF circuits do not restart this season, the RFET proposes the celebration of 6 tournaments Nationals of 3 days of duration in weekend, in which the tennis players classified in the top 100 of the world rankings ATP and WTA are concentrated, obviously with male and female teams, that yes of 8 participants.

These competitions would take place within the framework established for sports practice by the Government of Spain, as well as in relation to public attendance.

In addition, the tennis players classified between the 90th and 500th positions in the world, would have a schedule of 12 tournaments nationals of the IBP circuit, in which the prizes will be increased and scholarships will be awarded to each player for their participation. The RFET will establish direct aid to these tennis players, which, however, will be subject to the decision of the ITF, ATP and WTA.

To promote this activity of tennis in Spain, helping the different classes, the Board of Directors of the RFET has approved an extraordinary budget of 600,000 euros.

On the other hand, Española already advanced the total of the 2020 scholarships at the beginning of the year, amounting to 525,000 euros in direct aid to the most outstanding young people; being the highest endowment awarded in the history of this institution.

The calendar of international events developed by the RFET is one of the most complete in the old continent, leading, for example, the events of Tennis Europe sub-12, sub-14 and sub-16 with 17 tournaments; ITF Junior U18 with 15 competitions, and in ITF World Tennis Tour men with 35.

In the ITF Seniors Circuit for veteran players it is also the first European country, with the 59 international tests held in our territory with the support of the RFET.

In the 2020 campaign, the Spanish calendar contemplated the celebration, with the sponsorship of the RFET, of 8 ATP Challenger and 4 women’s ITF World Tennis Tour of $ 60,000 and $ 80,000.

The new initiative proposed by the Federation to resume competitions in our country has had the start with the support of champion Davis players.

For example, Roberto Bautista He recognized that “the Federation has had a magnificent initiative to help Spanish tennis and take it across the country. Going back to clubs and bringing top-level tennis to where we hadn’t been back for years seems fine to me. In my case, I am excited to return to clubs where I made friends and hopefully it will serve to reactivate tennis at a national level ».

Feliciano LópezFor his part, he said: “Hopefully this small circuit can be done, that we can compete little by little and that we can take tennis to many places in Spain that have not seen top-level players. We have to be united and do what is in our power. “

AND Pablo Carreño He believes “it is very far to return to compete on the circuit and, in case it cannot be resumed, which seems complicated, anything that is competing, even if at another level, would be very interesting”.

Five days before launching the new proposals, the RFET approached the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to request the collaboration of the Government in the revival of tennis.

Supported by the extraordinary network of clubs that Spain has (1,300 entities affiliated to the RFET), where sporting successes are forged and which contribute enormously to the development of society through physical exercise; the Federation requested aid measures, raising important questions for the prevention of contagion in the future practice of tennis; and influencing considerations such as that the current situation jeopardizes the viability of many of these clubs, much of them top-level sports and social institutions; or like tennis is a sport that is played without physical contact and in a space of at least 600 square meters.

In the aforementioned letter from the RFET to the CSD, aspects such as: different tax advantages for entities and members, guaranteeing access of all clubs to preferential financing and, as regards the practice of sport, more appropriate in the current situation due to the distance between players, indicates that the greeting at the conclusion of matches, the intervention of ball boys and the use of changing rooms and showers, until the authorities authorize it, will be abolished.

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, which launched its online television channel RFETV in the first fortnight of April, is showing itself as one of the most active institutions in this time of forced stop of sports activity.