The RFET approves that June 3 is National Tennis Day in Spain, in honor of Nadal

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has given the go-ahead to the proposal made by Jorge Mir and successfully disseminated and seconded by Álex Corretja, in which it was intended that there would be a National Tennis Day in Spain, in order to commemorate this sport with various initiatives and continue promoting its practice among young and old. The day designated for this is June 3, that is, the birthday of Rafael Nadal, which constitutes an eternal tribute for the Balearic tennis player and a clear recognition of everything he is doing for Spanish tennis.

