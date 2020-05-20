The RFET has created the La Liga MAPFRE Tennis circuit with the intention of facilitating the return to the courts of our best players due to the momentary closure of the ATP circuit. For this long-awaited return to competition we could not have a better ally than RTVE. Both entities have signed an agreement for Teledeporte to broadcast at least five live matches from each of the four appointments of the MAPFRE Tennis League that starts in CT Lleida on July 10. The remaining locations of the MAPFRE League have already been confirmed; 17,18 July 19 in Madrid, 24,25 and 26 in Villena (Academia Equelite) and July 31, August 1 and 2 in Avilés (Real Club Tenis de Avilés).

Players such as Roberto Bautista (number 12 of the ATP), Pablo Carreño (number 25 of the ATP), Albert Ramos (number 41 of the ATP), Pablo Andújar (number 53 of the ATP), Alejandro Davidovich (number 97 of the ATP ) or Roberto Carballés (number 99 of the ATP), have shown their joy at returning to the slopes after the break of over two months due to the coronavirus crisis. The players have already talked about their willingness to participate in this historic tour in the online program of the RFET (RFETV) on April 26

The players of the Spanish MAPFRE Tennis Team, current Davis Cup champions, have expressed their desire to return to the courts.

«The RFET has had a magnificent initiative to help Spanish tennis and take it across the country. Going back to clubs and bringing top-level tennis to where we hadn’t been back for years seems fine to me. In my case, I am excited to return to clubs where I made friends and hopefully it will serve to reactivate tennis at a national level, “said Bautista.

Feliciano López acknowledged that due to the complicated situation derived from the coronavirus pandemic, it is time to “reinvent itself and the initiative of the federation in this regard is quite beautiful”. “Hopefully this small circuit can be done, that we can compete little by little and we can take tennis to many places in Spain that have not seen top-level players. We have to be united and do what is in our hands, “he said.

Pablo Carreño sees “it is very distant to compete again on the circuit and, in case it cannot be resumed, which seems complicated, anything that is competing, even if it is at another level, would be very interesting”.

The competitions of the MAPFRE Tennis League will be held under the instructions of the CSD and as long as the ATP circuit competition does not resume.