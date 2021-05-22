The RFEF will take the Second Division champion cup to the Espanyol field

05/21/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

This Sunday the Spanish He could sign the return to the First Division by officially proclaiming himself Second Division champion. For that he has to win against Tenerife or do the same as he does Majorca, Second in the table and recently promoted, and who is three points lower in the leaderboard.

The Majorca receives in his stadium Saragossa. In the event that the blue and white team achieves victory, it will mathematically be the champion of the category and will not have to wait for matchday 42 since the Catalan team has won the particular golaverage with Majorca.

That is why since the RFEF He plans to bring the trophy that accredits him as champion of the category to Barcelona. A trophy that would also be awarded as soon as the match against the Tenerife team concluded. As the SPORT newspaper has learned, it will be Antonio Gómez Reino, director of institutional relations of the RFEF, the person in charge of delivering the Cup to the Spanish. It would be the culmination of this great season. Only in the case of not proclaiming himself mathematically would he have to wait until the last day for the delivery of the trophy.