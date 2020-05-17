The Federation has already outlined its plan to end non-professional competitions this season with promotions and without decreases using the Playoff formula. In the coming days he will make it public and explain it with all kinds of details, at the same time that he will send this sketch to the Government so that it can make its qualifications and, ultimately, proceed with its approval. In both the Second B and the Third the heats will be played in the last two weeks of July, if it can finally be played. Restarting the competition is not assured. Among other things because The RFEF will also explain that it will not pay the costs of the tests demanded to detect a possible positive coronavirus. (Anyone who wants can do it and pay in a particular way), so the situation will be very complicated as this is one of the demands of AFE to return to play and of many clubs.

The Federation, as AS has learned, has reminded the clubs that, according to the Health protocol, tests in these categories are not mandatory (LaLiga took the initiative on its own as a private entity in the professional world). Even so, he has been evaluating all the options to help the clubs financially in this preparation for the restart of the competition. After studying the costs of carrying out a health protocol as it is being done in First and Second, what has been sought is to reach important agreements with different test providers so that the costs of PCR and serological controls are as low as possible. AFE, according to various sources, also lent itself to help and even collaborate in paying a part of the financial outlay that would have to be made. Footballers, at least, should undergo two tests before playing again, which would be very expensive. According to various 2ªB entities consulted, among the tests, the recommended disinfection of sports facilities for training sessions and the proportional part of the concentrations that are intended to be carried out in order to finish the leagues, the budget could fluctuate from 85,000 euros to 120,000. The problem is that not all clubs have the same financial muscle. Therefore, to avoid excuses and to make it easier for all the clubs to comply with the health councils, the RFEF has paid all the grants to all the clubs on time and, in several Territories, several payments and fees have even been forgiven in the last few years. months

The RFEF plan will be adapted to the development of the pandemic and, above all, to the rhythm of the de-escalation. The original and most precise idea at this point is that the Playoffs will be played in the third two weeks of July in the third, on a neutral field, each group in its autonomous community and facing the first against the fourth and the second against the third in two semifinals to be decided by the finalists and each club promoted. Second B will be played more or less on those dates since the promotions are to be resolved in eight days. But in this category there are more things in the air. The 16 teams belonging to the four national 2nd B groups will face each other in one or more fixed and neutral venues. The City of Las Rozas football is almost ruled out, while San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) has an advantage since the RFEF has signed a collaboration agreement there. However, the RFEF is also inspecting other venues and does not rule out that the promotion phase is played in two different sectors. The different phases of the de-escalation are hindering the operation to travel to analyze the conditions of the fields, but the studies are already well advanced. The knockout formula will match the first four with each other, and from there two direct will rise. The losers would have a new opportunity and go on to face the second, third and fourth classified in the regular league.

The RFEF also has plans for any scenario that may arise in the future as a result of these decisions: teams that do not want to play, possible infections, quarantines, etc. Despite being clear, you will not specify in your presentation what will be the measures to be taken in each case so that the clubs, each with their interests (the former could benefit from not competing to ascend directly) go step by step and are no longer pending the possible trap and their particular strategy to ensure the integrity of the competition, as is the main purpose, and to want to play again. A wish that will not be easy to execute since there are many other drawbacks around amateur football, such as the fact that the contracts expire on June 30 and, from Third to bottom, most players are not professionals and they have other jobs so the demands, resources and guarantees are much less.