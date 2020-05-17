05/16/2020 at 19:32

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The RFEF reported these alleged events in May 2018 to the Prosecutor’s Office, after receiving a report from UEFA alerting of possible serious irregularities. The Federation is involved in this case, which is currently known by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Huesca, as a private prosecution and actively collaborates with the Justice to avoid conduct far from fair play, considering that integrity and exemplarity must prevail. always in Spanish football, always trying to guarantee them.

It was the RFEF who brought the alleged Huesca-Nástic fix to the Prosecutor’s Office after receiving a report from UEFA on May 29, 2018. Specifically, an abnormal situation was indicated around the betting markets that indicated the possible manipulation of said encounter. The RFEF immediately reported this situation to the Competition Committee.

The aforementioned RFEF body agreed to open an extraordinary disciplinary file for the possible commission of one or more violations of general sports regulations, a procedure that was suspended after the decision to transfer all this information to the State Attorney General’s Office. considering that it could be a criminal offense.

Now the Competition Committee must analyze the new information, after the decision adopted by the RFEF to submit to this body all the information it currently has so that it can determine if there could be an infraction of the disciplinary rules.

The RFEF respects the principle of presumption of innocence of the people under investigation. From the RFEF it is our obligation to inform the disciplinary bodies in this case, of any circumstance that could constitute an infraction. Likewise, it wants to express once again that it carries out and will carry out all the necessary actions to defend the integrity of soccer competitions, both from the preventive point of view and from that of denunciation to the competent disciplinary, administrative and judicial bodies, in a diligent manner such as It has been done both in May 2018 and yesterday.

