The RFEF has just communicated to the Autonomous and Territorial Federations the regulations that are in force as of the entry into force of Royal Decree Law 21/2020 of June 9 urgent measures of prevention, containment and coordination to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and facing the dispute of friendly matches this coming summer.

For the development of said friendly matches, in addition to the requirements set forth in the RFEF General Regulations, both the clubs participating in said friendly matches, such as the Territorial Referees Committees or the CTA, as appropriate, they must guarantee documentary before the RFEF that the Safety and Health Protocol is complied with approved by the Delegated Commission of the RFEF and documentary proof through the corresponding medical certificate that all the participants in the friendly match (players, coaches, assistants, members of the referee team) have passed, no later than the 7 days prior to said match, the qualitative serological tests of COVID with negative results.

06/28/2020 at 12:36

CEST

At the same time, the club or the Federation organizing the friendly match must have the Safety and Health Protocol duly approved by the competent Administration and the owner of the facility where the match is held must have the Safety and Health Protocol duly approved as provided the specific regional regulations that have been approved for this purpose.

All documentation accrediting compliance with health protocols, authorizations and provisions must be in possession of the RFEF before the start of the match, without the referee of the meeting being able to start it if it has not been proven that the RFEF or, where appropriate, the Autonomous or Territorial Federation has all the documentation referred to in this Circular. For these purposes, the documentation must be in the possession of the Territorial Federation and the RFEF 24 hours in advance.