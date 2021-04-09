The RFEF procedure for the ‘Diakhaby case’ continues

04/09/2021

Act. At 11:12 CEST

LaLiga has communicated to the clubs involved and the corresponding authorities the result of the investigations carried out to resolve what happened between the players of Cádiz CF and Valencia CF on the last day. After analyzing the elements, it is concluded that it has not been found in none of the supports available in LaLiga prove that the player Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala) insult in the terms denounced to Mouctar Diakhaby.

Specifically, the audiovisual and digital files available have been examined, the audios of the meeting, the images broadcast and what was disseminated on the different social networks have been analyzed.

In order to complement the report, a specialized company has been hired, which has carried out a lip-reading analysis of the conversations and a study of the behavior of the players. Juan Torres Ruiz placeholder image Y Mouctar Diakhaby.

LaLiga has shared these reports with the clubs involved and the corresponding authorities, so that they form part of the files that are currently underway. LaLiga reiterates its condemnation against racism in all its forms and maintains its commitment to permanently fight against any type of demonstration in this regard, which has materialized in the presentation of numerous complaints of hate crimes, including as a private accusation, in previous proceedings .

LaLiga and all the clubs will continue to work at all levels and with all representative bodies of our sport in order to do everything necessary to protect the values ​​of equality and respect that prevail in our Spanish professional football competition.

The RFEF has appointed its star instructor, Juan Antonio LandabereaThis decision does not affect the extraordinary procedure opened by the RFEF last Wednesday to the player from Cadiz, Juan Cala, for this alleged racist behavior. Procedure for which the lawyer has been appointed as instructor Juan Antonio Landadaberia.

This expert sports law lawyer could say that he is the star instructor right now at the RFEF and who is assuming most of the files or extraordinary procedures that they decide to open from the Competition Committee of the federative state.

Landaberea He has his own office since 1987 and has held positions in the Court of Arbitration for Sports of the COE, member of the Economic Control Commission of the League, etc.

Instructor of the Oikos case in 2019

Landaberea it enjoys enormous prestige within the RFEF. Both in the Competition Committee where it enjoys the full confidence of its three members, especially Pablo Mayor, appointed by LaLiga, and Lucas Osorio, a consensus member. He also has a very close relationship with Andreu Camps, Secretary General, participating as a teacher in the Master’s Degree in Sports Law and the Master’s Degree in International Sports Law organized by the federative director.

There are many and numerous files that the Basque lawyer has assumed before the latter of Juan Cala and this chapter of alleged racist incident. For example, in 2019 he was the instructor of the file opened by the RFEF for the Oikos case and where he ended up determining the dismissal of the Valladolid player, Borja Fernandez, as well as Iñigo López, Agustín Lasaosa, Borja Gómez, Carlos Caballero Y Samu saiz.

Appointed instructor of Deportivo – Fuenlabrada but ended up retiring

The last summer Landabarea He was appointed by the Competition Committee as a result of the file opened by what happened at Deportivo – Fuenlabrada on the last day of the Second Division. However, the lawyer withdrew from the case for personal reasons. A procedure that was ultimately assigned to Ricardo Esteban Diaz.

The most recent is the one known last Tuesday where he determined the dismissal of the procedure to the president of Cádiz, Manuel Vizcaino, after the open letter sent to the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales. Curiously, it was the same that determined the initial sanction of four games to the coach of Cádiz, Alvaro Cervera placeholder image, after the procedure opened by the manifestations of the Cádiz technician against the arbitration establishment. Resolution that confirmed the Appeal but ended up nullifying the CAS.

Now Landaberea He has a very important procedure in his hands because there is also no precedent in our football for racism in our country.