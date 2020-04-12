Spanish football is in quarantine due to the national emergency caused by the coronavirus, but the Real spanish soccer federation He does not stop in order to help the safe return of the competitions, be this at any time. Through medical services, the RFEF produced a draft of recommendations made by scientists, experts in medicine and sports performance, where guidelines are established for the safe return to competitions, when the health and government authorities determine it.

The document is in the preliminary phase and its main objective is protect the health of players and avoid or minimize injury. The note will have to be analyzed in the RFEF COVID 19 Monitoring Committee, as promised by the president of the RFEF, presented to UEFA and FIFA and approved by the bodies of the Federation.

The medical report, titled ‘Recommendations to avoid health risks in the return to competition in football’It contains the participation of up to 10 experts, medical doctors or professors. The director of the RFEF Medical Services and responsible for the work, Dr. Helena Herrero González, wants to clarify the following points:

«On March 12 the president of the RFEF commissioned me to coordinate a report with doctors and physical trainers, all of them of great prestige in the field of sports and football, with the aim of evaluating deadlines and conditions necessary to guarantee the health and fitness of athletes in order to be able to resume the competition, as long as the health authorities gave prior authorization.

“I regret that this draft has been leaked as it is still pending to be initialed and therefore endorsed by different medical institutions of great reputation, as the president of the RFEF informed all members at the last follow-up meeting of COVID19 held on April 7. Besides, pending approval by the competent bodies of the RFEF and the transfer for your knowledge to UEFA and FIFA ».