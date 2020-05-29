The Royal Spanish Football Federation has published the first Strategic Plan in its history, which aims to place the entity within a period of five years (2020-2024) among the three leading federations in Europe in sports results, organization of competitions, corporate management and social impact.

This plan is the result of 10 months of work with UEFA and the territorial federations. The Plan defines 8 strategic objectives, 4 of them common with all the territorial federations and another 4 specific to the RFEF, which in total include 50 specific objectives:

The common strategic objectives with the territorial federations are to promote good governance, achieve sports excellence, increase participation, especially in women’s football, and carry out the digital transformation, while the specific strategic objectives of the RFEF are to reinforce the image and international projection, optimize internal resources, improve self-financing and contribute to social development through football.

As a result of the same process, all the territorial federations have prepared their respective strategic plans in line with the RFEF Strategic Plan. The Plan has been sent today to the 19 territorial Federations and to all RFEF Areas.

To implement and evaluate the fulfillment of the Plan, a Working Group will meet monthly and a quarterly Strategy Commission of new creation chaired by the member of the Board of Directors of the RFEF and president of the Royal Galician Football Federation, Rafael Louzán, broader , in both cases with the participation of the territorial federations. UEFA will continue to support RFEF to make the process of implementing and monitoring the Strategic Plan a success.

The RFEF hopes that the introduction of this first Strategic Plan contribute to the professionalization process in the management of the organization and is convinced that it will contribute, together with the territorial federations and the rest of the RFEF interest groups, to the development of football throughout the national territory.

