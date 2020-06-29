He South Africa World Cup represents one of the great milestones in the history of Spanish sport, and the Real spanish soccer federation has wanted to pay tribute to the champions on the tenth anniversary of the conquest of the World Cup. As OKDIARIO announced, it has been for sale a replica of the shirt With which the Iniesta, Villa, Ramos or Puyol conquered the final against the Netherlands, with the manchego remembered in the 116th minute.

The elastic, in navy blue, has practically all the details of which, in 2010, adorned the Spanish team in that historic Johannesburg final. The date of the final, the shield and the star of world champions could not be missing in a special kit and you can customize with the name and number of any of the template members that elevated Spanish soccer to the most absolute elite worldwide.

The only thing that will be missing among those who buy the shirt, which has a base price of 49.95 euros, will be the logo of the brand that dressed and dresses the Spanish team, Adidas, which no longer makes this type of shirt . Instead it appears the mark of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, promoter of this tribute to the champions on the tenth anniversary of the great conquest of national football.