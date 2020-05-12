The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) assured this Tuesday that the measures taken to end the season in their competitions are not discriminatory and have been taken following “homogeneous and equitable criteria” and granting “full legal certainty to the sports results of this season”.

The Delegated Commission of the RFEF passed last Friday solving non-professional competitions without relegation and competing in the promotion phases through express play-offs and behind closed doors, a decision criticized by the AFE and by several female soccer players.

“The RFEF flatly rejects the possibility of any type of discrimination of the decisions adopted for the completion of the different federative competitions in the current situation, “stressed the organization this Monday in a statement.

The entity stressed that the modifications in its General Regulations approved by its Delegate Committee last Friday “allow a termination adapted to exceptional circumstances current derivatives “due to the coronavirus pandemic and” give full legal certainty to the sporting results of this season “.

In this sense, The RFEF warns that it has published a circular detailing “precisely the changes made, which respond to homogeneous and equitable criteria, as required by the Resolution of the President of the Higher Sports Council “.

These “objective” criteria, said the federation, say that “The official professional competitions will end their regular phases” and that non-professionals of lower categories “end up in the state they were in at the time of the declaration of the State of Alarm by the Government”.

Further, official non-professional absolute category competitions end “in the state they were in at the time of the State of Alarm declaration when they were contested with a single regular league phase “and, finally, the non-professional official competitions of absolute categories that have two phases (regular league and ‘play-off) conclude” in the state they were at the time of the declaration of the State of Alarm for the regular phase and they will be disputed in a reduced and express format “.

“This rule has been applied in general to all competitions, disciplines, categories and genres without distinction, nor any discrimination “, underlined the RFEF, which stresses that all these changes will follow” the relevant administrative procedures “and that when they become effective” the respective competition judges “will define the official classifications.

THE FEMALE COMPETITIONS HAVE NOT ONLY COMPLETED

For this reason, it insists that the information “published and even reproduced by some political representatives, club managers and players about an alleged discrimination, whether due to gender or other reasons, does not correspond to the decisions taken “ by the Executive Committee.

“There is completion of competitions in both male and female and there is continuity of competitions in both male and female. It is not true that competitions have been completed in the female and not the male divisions. An evident example of this is that in the women’s categories the promotion play-offs will be played for the teams of the First National Women to the Challenge Division, “clarifies the body chaired by Luis Rubiales.

The RFEF makes it clear that “the only reason” to close their competitions “is if the previous competitive system only envisaged a regular phase and exclusively or contemplated a promotion or ‘play-off’ phase for the title.”

On the other hand, he also remarks having given priority to “the health” of those involved ending “where it was possible to finish the competitions” and “reducing play-offs to the maximum”, reason why he considers “reckless” the approaches that would put the health of the players “at risk”, “wanting to end a complete competition as it is when neither the material nor the economic means are available” to guarantee health.

And to accomplish this, The RFEF approved a protocol to return to training and competition, “recognized both by the medical managers of international football organizations and by the most prestigious international scientific journals in sports medicine” and which also has “the scientific endorsement of various international scientific associations”, in addition to allowing five changes and having calls wider.

