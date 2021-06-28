The RFEF confirms the date of the draw for the First and Second

06/28/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

The Royal Spanish Football Federation will celebrate next Wednesday, June 30, the draw for the calendar of the National First Division League Championship. As we anticipated in SPORT last Saturday. The event, which will be held in the Luis Aragonés Assembly Hall, will start at 5:30 p.m. and in it, the pairings that will star in the 2021 – 2022 season will be known. The draw will take place behind closed doors and will be broadcast via streaming through the official RFEF media.

The First Division National League Championship will start, simultaneously with the Second Division, on the weekend of August 15, 2021 and will end on May 22, 2022 after the 38 days that make up the season have been played. In the case of the Second Division National League Championship, the matches will be extended until the weekend of June 19, 2022, in which the last game of the playoffs for promotion to the First Division will be played.

A calendar that, as has happened in recent seasons, will be asymmetric. In addition, the conditions requested by the teams will be included. The best known affects Real Madrid, which has asked the League not to play at home in any of the three August days, playing their first game at the Santiago Bernabéu not before September 12. Once the league returns after the first selection break.