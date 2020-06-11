The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will announce this Wednesday the call for elections to the presidency, According to Europa Press, whose date is scheduled for August 17, when LaLiga has ended and international competitions are taking place.

The Board of Directors of the RFEF meets this Wednesday in the Soccer City of Las Rozas with the intention of announcing the date for the next elections. The current president, Luis Rubiales, would appear to renew his mandate – a priori – without opposition for the next four years.

The chanting of Iker Casillas is still in the air. The Real Madrid exporter announced that he would stand for election on February 17 and in March ratified his idea of ​​reaching the post of president of the RFEF. “Yes, I will run for the RFEF presidency when the elections are called. Together we will bring our Federation to the level of the best football in the world: that of Spain.“wrote the man from Mosto.

However, Casillas has been very cautious in his latest statements in this regard, three weeks ago. “Things are a little off right now. You can’t do much more. It’s impossible to capture votes. This has been a setback for everyone, not just for me, and we have to adapt. Right now there are things much more important than the presidency of the RFEF. We must focus on people being well and once this time has passed see where we are, what happens and what we can aspire to and what not“he added.

In the event that Iker Casillas did not confirm his candidacy, Rubiales would not have a new opponent at the moment, although it would still have to formally wait until the beginning of August. Specifically, two business weeks before the elections.

For its part, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has already given its approval for the elections to be held in the eight sports federations that were scheduled to organize them in 2020, the Olympic year before the postponement of the Tokyo Games. The Secretary of State for Sport, Irene Lozano, also accepted the modification of the electoral regulations and enabled the month of August for the different election processes given the health emergency situation.