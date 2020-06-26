The athletes of the Royal Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI) have started the 2020-21 preseason at the High Performance Center (CAR) of Sierra Nevada in atypical conditions. The global context of warning against covid-19 has also forced the members of the RFEDI structures to submit to a strict protocol for control and prevention against covid19 as dictated by the health authorities.

Tracking protocol

Before entering the CAR, technicians and athletes underwent a triple covid test19, (a PCR test, a serological test and a rapid test). Then, the protocol of the same center in Granada also included an individualized interview to determine previous contacts and compliance with the confinement and thus rule out possible prior contagion risks. Once authorization is obtained and after successfully passing the usual physical, physical therapy and medical examinations, all athletes receive an EPI protection kit, as the activity within the CAR is carried out under strict safety and prevention measures.

All members of RFEDI are in individual rooms and are required to wear a mask inside the facilities and on trips except when they are physically active. In the words of the coordinator of medical services Mati Szulz, “The feeling we have is of total security, in the CAR there is a clear and marked protocol from start to finish. The possibility of returning to training is a success considering the current circumstances. The physical and mental state of the athletes is very good; It has surprised us, considering the recent period of inactivity, but they have worked very well physically during the confinement and that shows. “

Training rules

Trainings are limited to groups of a maximum of 6 athletes for each coach. In addition, they all follow clear rules of not sharing material among themselves, and in the case of having to share, the responsible technicians disinfect it. For its part, the training rooms of the CAR (gym and others), also have limited capacity and make it necessary to maintain safe distances inside. Regarding the activity carried out outdoors (bicycle and foot race among others), the protocol only determines that a prudential distance is respected between the members of the teams.

Jesus Perez, head of physical training RFEDI, commented that “it has been a pleasant surprise to see how the vast majority of athletes have reached this concentration in very good physical shape as they have followed the training plans during confinement, demonstrating great responsibility.” The technician has detailed that “with the data of the physical tests that we are doing we are going to plan the season for the different athletes attending to their objectives”.

From the RFEDI technical staff itself, the temperature is taken daily and athletes are asked about their condition and possible symptoms. In addition, all of them carry out daily meals at tables separated by a safety distance and with a maximum of four people.