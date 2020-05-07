Aim: May 16, race at the Circuit de Barcelona; on the 23rd, a rally

Proceeds from the events will go to the funds of the Red Cross to fight Covid-19

The Royal Spanish Automobile Federation organizes two new events under the name ‘Virtual Challenge vs. Real’. The two appointments, which will be held on May 16 and 23, will face the best real pilots in our country with the fastest simracers. A charity event whose proceeds will go entirely to the Spanish Red Cross.

In both events the drivers will compete in teams, divided into one set with real drivers and another with simracers. The first race will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next Saturday, May 16 and the second will be a rally race to be held on the 23rd. Both events will start at 17:00 CEST.

The big goal of these events, in addition to raising funds for the Red Cross fight against Covid-19, is to determine who is faster, whether the real pilot or the simracer.

Red Cross, with the emergence of Covid-19 in Spain: donate here!

Although the competition is by teams, in both events an individual title will be awarded to the most valuable pilot. In this way, the pilots have an added stimulus to help individually with that teamwork.

In the case of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya event, scheduled for Saturday, May 16, the drivers will compete at the wheel of a Formula 3 with the platform Asetto Corsa as support for the competition. The rally race will have a ‘rallyeshow’ format, with a specific layout created for the occasion to encourage exciting direct parallel duels.

In the same way as with the Solidarity Grand Prix, both races can be lived live through YouTube on the VS90 Simracing TV channel. Motor and Sport Real Simulation will take care of the technical and sports development.

Very soon the RFeDA will announce the list of pilots who will participate in these two events. In SoyMotor.com we will inform you of all the details of these appointments as the day approaches.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.