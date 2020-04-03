From today until April 11 you can donate funds to fight the coronavirus

The pilots who will be involved will be announced in the coming days

The race will be broadcast on YouTube on Saturday, April 11 at 5:00 p.m. CEST

The coronavirus crisis has awakened the solidarity of the population to get out of this situation as soon as possible. The Royal Spanish Automobile Federation joins the Red Cross in organizing a fundraising campaign through a virtual race.

The test will be broadcast on the RFEdA YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. CEST on Saturday, April 11, and will be named the Grand Prix of Solidarity. The race will end the campaign ‘Speed ​​against the virus‘, which launches the Federation to buy basic protective equipment for health personnel.

You can donate here!

“During these weeks there are many initiatives and samples of solidarity that we are seeing among the automobile community, fully committed to the dramatic situation that our country is going through. For this reason, we would like to celebrate through this campaign that union and that sense of team that we are demonstrating more than ever in our sport, comment from the Royal Federation in a statement.

“#VelocidadFrenteAlVirus is already running.We invite everyone to collaborate with this campaign and add together the maximum possible help to join the fantastic action that the Red Cross is developing! Athletes, officials, brands, teams, fans … Any help will be more than welcome“they add.

At the moment, it is unknown which Spanish riders will be part of this Solidarity Grand Prix, but the Federation will announce it very soon. What has been revealed is where this virtual race will be set.

“In the coming days we will announce which drivers will participate in the Solidarity Grand Prix, which will be based on a virtual climb of the Spanish Mountain Championship, an ideal setting to enjoy the skill and speed of our athletes. We want to thank in advance the collaboration of all those who join us in this virtual adventure, where solidarity will be more real than ever, “they share to finish.

