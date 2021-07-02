The RFEA confirms the participation of 56 athletes in the Olympic Games

07/02/2021 at 12:35 CEST

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) confirmed this Friday that the Spanish team for the Tokyo Olympics will be made up of 56 athletes, 32 men and 24 women.

The selector Jose Peiro announced the composition of the team after the closure of the world ranking and the publication of the admission lists of World Athletics. Finally, Spanish athletics will have 56 representatives at this summer’s Olympic event. It will be the largest expedition of all the sports disciplines in which Spain will have representation.

Those 56 athletes also represent “the highest figure in the last three editions and in the case of women, it equals the best figure in history that up to now corresponded to Sydney 2000 “, according to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation remarked in a text published on its website.

“Once again, athletics will be the sport with the highest representation within the Spanish Olympic delegation, which It will be captained by a legend of our sport, Jesús Ángel García Bragado, who will play his eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo in the test that has given him glory, the 50 km march, which will also be the last time that this specialty is part of the Olympic program, “said the body chaired by Raúl Chapado.

Participating in eight Olympic Games is a feat never before achieved by any other Spanish athlete, and it also represents a historic milestone for world athletics. Chuso will share captaincy with the Cuatrocentista Aauri Lorena Bokesa.

Among those summoned is also the hurdler Orlando Ortega, Olympic runner-up in Rio 2016.

Orlando will be escorted by some European medalists, such as Álvaro Martín, Diego García, Óscar Husillos, Jesús Gómez, Adel Mechaal or Jorge Ureña.

17 national record holders are on the definitive list: Saúl Ordóñez in 800 m (1: 43.65), Mohamed Katir in 5,000m (12: 50.79), Ayad Lamdassem in marathon (2: 06.35), Orlando ortega in 110 m hurdles (13.04), Sergio Fernandez in 400 m hurdles (48.87), Fernando Carro in 3,000 m obstacles (8: 05.69), Ana Peleteiro in triple jump (14.73 i), Pablo Torrijos in triple jump (17.18 i), Bethlehem Toimil by weight (18.80), Laura Round hammer (70.66), Javier Cienfuegos hammer (79.38), Odei jainaga javelin (84.80), Maria Vicente in heptathlon (6,304), Aauri Lorena Bokesa, Bernat Erta, Andrea Jiménez, Julio Arenas in the 4 x 400 m mixed relay (3: 18.98) and Maria Perez in 20 km march.

– Spanish athletes summoned for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

MENS

400m: Óscar Husillos.

800m: Adrián Ben, Sául Ordóñez, Pablo Sánchez-Valladares.

1,500m: Ignacio Fontes, Jesús Gómez, Adel Mechaal.

5,000m: Mohamed Katir, Carlos Mayo.

10,000m: Carlos Mayo.

Marathon: Ayad Lamdassem, Javier Guerra, Daniel Mateo.

110 meter hurdles: Asier Martínez, Orlando Ortega.

400m hurdles: Sergio Fernández.

3,000m Obstacles: Daniel Arce, Fernando Carro, Sebastián Martos.

Long Jump: Eusebio Cáceres.

Triple Jump: Pablo Torrijos.

Hammer Throw: Javier Cienfuegos.

Javelin Throw: Odei Jainaga.

Decathlon: Jorge Ureña.

20km walk: Diego García, Miguel Ángel López, Álvaro Martín.

50km walk: Jesús Ángel García, Luis Manuel Corchete, Marc Tur.

WOMEN

100m: María Isabel Pérez.

200m: Jaël Sakura Bestué.

400m: Aauri Lorena Bokesa.

800m. Natalia Romero.

1,500m: Esther Guerrero, Marta Pérez.

3,000m: Lucía Rodríguez.

100m hurdles: Teresa Errandonea.

3,000m hurdles: Carolina Robles, Irene Sánchez-Escribano.

Long Jump: Fatima Diame.

Triple Jump: Ana Peleteiro.

Shot Put: Belén Toimil.

Hammer: Laura Redondo.

Heptathlon: María Vicente.

20km walk: María Pérez, Laura García-Caro.

Mixed 4x400m relay: Julio Arenas, Laura Bueno, Bernat Erta, Sara Gallego, Samuel García, Andrea Jiménez.