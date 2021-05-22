The “rewards” that dating apps will give to users who get vaccinated against the coronavirus

A couple of weeks ago, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared that his government aims to vaccinate 70% of adults against coronavirus who live in the country, even with the first dose for next July 4, Independence Day.

Also, Biden indicated that by that date, he and the White House have set a goal that 160 million Americans have already completed the vaccination schedule against COVID-19.

Biden said that meeting both goals could significantly change the way Americans will be able to enjoy summer this year, as well as the festivities and celebrations of July 4.

To achieve both goals, the White House has launched a whole plan based on different strategies. One of them and the one that has attracted the most attention is the alliance made with different dating apps, which have launched new functions, rewards and “prizes” for those users who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tinder, OKCupid, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, BLK, Chispa, Match and Plenty of Fish, among others, are offering several new features on their platforms. One of them is that they deliver badges and give access to premium content for all those who have already received the vaccine.

Also, some of these apps are implementing some filters so that users can see who has already been vaccinated, and they have also launched different promotions and links to the site to vacunas.gov to help and guide those who have not yet been immunized.

How did dating apps join the coronavirus vaccination campaign in the US?

In the case of Hinge, the White House explained that it will encourage its users to share their vaccination status on their profile and will give those already vaccinated a free rose, that is, premium content that indicates to other users that they are especially excited about know them.

OkCupid also indicated that it will have a new matchmaking system that will allow users to search by vaccination status. In addition, those who are already vaccinated will be able to move their profile to the front of the list of people to make a match.

In fact, the folks at OkCupid recently found that people who are vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated get 14% more hits compared to those who aren’t.

In the cases of Tinder and Bumble, users can indicate if they have already been vaccinated and filter their interests so that only people who have already been immunized appear.

Chispa will also have a badge that allows its users to share their immunization status. This will be available from June 1 and those who have it, will get a free boost that will allow their profile to be one of the first to be seen by their potential matches.

“Human connections are vital to leading a healthy life, which is why I am so committed to this business. We are honored to work with the White House to increase the number of vaccinations, which will allow people to meet again in person and connect in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere, ”said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group, owner of Chispa.

You are interested in:

Can you drink alcohol after having been vaccinated against the coronavirus?

Steps to Get New York COVID Vaccination Passport: Excelsior Pass Is Increasingly Useful