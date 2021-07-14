The revolution that Rubiales plans to change the League

07/14/2021 at 11:59 AM CEST

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, announced this Wednesday within the framework of the Sports Breakfast organized by Europa Press its intention to propose to LaLiga a change in the format of the Spanish competition. Rubiales slipped the master lines of his revolution, which would go through reduce the number of matches and be able to play matches in neutral venues, they could be abroad.

“I’m going to invite Javier Tebas to sit down and change the model of the current League. We have changed the format of many competitions, such as the Federation Cup, the First RFEF, Second RFEF & mldr; and in this case, with loyalty and respect, we want to propose a format with fewer days on the calendar, more excitement and more quality matches. That it has an economic impact, but above all it hooks people & rdquor ;.

Rubiales did not rule out taking matches abroad, such as Miami’s option that Tebas once put on the table, although with a very important nuance. “It could be played outside, why not ?, but with another formatIt would not be to play a game at the home of one team and the other at a neutral venue because it would go against ‘fair-play’. There is a firm resolution from FIFA in this regard. “

Therefore, the format of Rubiales would end the traditional first and second round format, with the inclusion of decisive matches that could take place in neutral venues. In this way, the two teams would be on an equal footing and fair-play would be respected.

Of course, the president clarified that the change can only be executed by “unanimity”, so it would need the approval of Javier Tebas, as president of LaLiga.