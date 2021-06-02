The revolution of the coaches does not reach the third

06/02/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

Real Madrid, Getafe, Valencia and Granada are the four Spanish football clubs that will change their coaches for this next season that is coming after the Eurocup, except for unexpected last minute variation after practically confirming that Ronald Koeman will continue to lead Barça.

Two returns -Carlo Ancelotti and Míchel- in the two Madrid teams and the movement of José Bordalás from blue to black and white to straighten out an always irregular and rarefied Valencia are the only novelties at this point in the next League 2021-22, in addition to the bench still pending the grenade after the departure of Diego Martínez in search of challenges with greater objectives.

In the absence of the promotion of LaLiga SmartBank of the last team that will form the 20 members of the new domestic tournament, from the middle of August and disputed the imminent Eurocup, four out of 19 is not a very significant number to start a revolution, without reaching the third quantitatively or qualitatively if the historical thirds of the Habsburgs or the bullfighting third of varas are recalled.

Real Madrid has bet six years later again on the winner of the Decima, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, for the next three seasons, after the resignation with ‘rajada’ included towards the Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, of the laureate and disappointed by the little confidence Zinedine Zidane.

THE BORDALÁS JUMP

The same fate has passed Getafe, trusting again in him ex-Madridista Míchel, José Miguel González Martín del Campo, ten years after his first spell at the azulón club in which he qualified for the Europa League.

All due to transfer of José Bordalás to Valencia, who has signed him for the next two seasons to achieve once and for all that the waters of the Turia bring the Che team to fruition, a great one who has been constantly involved in controversy.

The last club called for change is that of grenade, after the resignation of one of the revelation coaches of the last League, Diego Martinez, ready for a change of scene that can take him to a European club. His replacement is still in the air and is the only gap pending in the future championship. Pacheta (ex Huesca), Jose Luis Mendilibar (ex Eibar), Javi grace (ex Valencia) and Robert Moreno (former Spanish coach and former Monaco) are some of the candidates for the Nasrid bench.

Definitely, few surprises against LaLiga Santander 2021-22 regarding the technical direction of the First squads, in the absence of the last second team from the promotion of promotion to the elite: Girona, Almería, Leganés or Rayo Vallecano.

FROM SEVEN TO SEVEN

If seven were the changes of coaches throughout the past season, read Celta, Athletic, Huesca, Alavés (2), Elche and Valencia, seven are also the movements made at the end of this course, adding to the four bench changes the three that were added relative to the three clubs relegated to the Second Division: Huesca, Valladolid and Eibar.

The Huesca still without a coach after him goodbye from Pacheta -without a clear substitute yet-, just like the Valladolid –without Sergio González, and ‘ringing’ Julio Baptista, Guti or José Gomes– and the Eibar –without Mendilibar and with the options ‘Cuco’ Ziganda and Iraola-.