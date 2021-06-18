The ‘revolution’ of Saras brushed the honorary degree

06/18/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Just a few hours after falling last year in the final of the ‘Exceptional Play-Off’ of the Endesa League against TD Systems Baskonia, FC Barcelona took action and announced at a stroke that neither coach Svetislav Pesic nor captain Ante Tomic would follow.

Complete trust

After the two Copas del Rey with which the two and a half years of the second stage of Pesic were settled, the club immediately announced the desired Sarunas Jasikevicius as a new manager for the next three seasons even though his experience boiled down to his great work at Zalgiris. It did not matter. The Lithuanian was more than ready and he has shown it.

Saras came to a team that had not won the league since 2014 With four Madrid titles since then, he had just lost in the quarterfinals to Valencia in the Copa del Rey and had been out of the Euroleague Final Four since 2014.

Maximum union

Despite the logical doubts of the team in the first months, from the beginning it was seen that the winning character by Jasikevicius it would infect a team that had already shone in the previous Euroleague that was loaded with Covid.

Jasikevicius is demand personified

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The long-awaited pivot did not arrive as Tomic’s substitute, the ‘Heurtel case’ broke out that forced him to sign a gray Westermann, Mirotic has gone through an ordeal due to personal issues in addition to his positive and players such as captain Oriola or Claver have disappeared from the rotations … As well, none of those obstacles have been able to with the good atmosphere of the dressing room and Sarunas Jasikevicius himself has had a good fault for this.

The revolution’

With a spectacular twist more to the defense of the ‘Pesic era’ and with more options in attack, andThe Barça team has brushed the registration closing the course with two titles (Liga Endesa and Copa del Rey) and a runner-up in the Euroleague after losing the final to a great team like Anadolu Efes.

Jasikevicius and Mirotic, after winning the King’s Cup

However, Saras is not satisfied and is sure that with the current block and a couple of tweaks the European scepter will not escape again. What will be more difficult is to convince Pau Gasol to continue.

Sanli and Jokubaitis, to the Pre-Olympics?

Two of the players who sound like possible Barça signings for the next season point to June 29 at the demanding qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Games.

Sanli, in the last Euroleague final against Barça

The pivot Sertac Sanli (Anadolu Efes), with whom the Barça club would have an agreement for two seasons, will be with Turkey in Group B in Victoria with Uruguay and the Czech Republic; in the other will be the host Canada without Pangos, China and Greece (the first two of each group face each other in ‘semis’ and the winners will fight for a place).

Y guard-guard Rokas Jokubaitis (Zalgiris) will be in Kaunas with Lithuania along with South Korea and Venezuela with Poland, Luka Doncic’s fearsome Slovenia and Angola in the other group.