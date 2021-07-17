The revolution of a supercomputer engineered catalyst

Demand for propylene, a key precursor to plastics and fabric manufacturing, is around 100 million tonnes a year, and right now, there is simply not enough to meet the growing demand.

Along with sulfuric acid and ethylene, its production ranks as the third most important conversion process in the chemical industry by scale.

The most common method for producing propylene and ethylene is one of the most energy intensive processes in the chemical industry.

Using fundamental calculations of molecular interactions, the international team consisting of, among others, Charles Sykes, from Tufts University in the United States, and Michail Stamatakis, from University College London in the United Kingdom, has created a catalyst with a selectivity of 100 % in propylene production.

Sykes and his colleagues used quantum chemical simulations that were run on supercomputers to predict what the catalyst architecture should look like, as well as its interactions with certain chemicals, to be as efficient as possible at the lowest possible cost, and then they have proven in practice its ability to produce propylene.

An artist’s representation of the propane dehydrogenation process that takes place in the new catalyst, as predicted by theory. (Image: Charles Sykes & Michail Stamatakis)

In tests, the new catalyst proved to be highly efficient, with 100% selective propylene production, compared to 90% of current industrial propylene production catalysts. By “selectivity” herein is meant the proportion of surface reactions leading to the desired product.

If the new catalyst is widely adopted by the industry, its level of efficiency could bring great cost savings and it would also avoid emitting millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)