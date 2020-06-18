Liverpoool transferred six players – . / Phil Noble (PHIL NOBLE /)

With the Premier League title in his pocket (he scores 22 points for Manchester City), the German coach Jurge Klopp already plans how to face next season, in which they will be one of the clear favorites to win everything.

For that, and with the economic crisis that the worldwide coronavirus pandemic left, The English club must look for alternatives to improve the squad. One of those, according to the Spanish newspaper As, is to revolutionize the squad with up to six sales to be able to incorporate two new signings that would enhance the team.

“Right now, all the clubs are losing money. Without viewers, we probably won’t be able to sell tickets next year. At least maybe in the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas will not be full and the tickets will not be sold, ”explained the former Borussia Dortmund coach recently.

Origi is one of those who can leave Liverpool – . / Phil Noble / File Photo (Phil Noble /)

Knowing the moment they are living, the « Reds » would put players on the transfer list as Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren, in addition to the loans Marko Grujić (Herta from Berlin) and Harry wilson (Bournemouth).

This great move within the squad could serve to face the hiring of two footballers who are liked by the German: Portuguese midfielder Rubén Neves and Spanish striker Adama Traoré Diarra, both from Wolverhampton. An operation estimated at 120 million euros.

Among the players who could leave the ranks of the last European champion also appears the name of Naby keita, the young Guinean of 25 years, who would receive a second opportunity to demonstrate his worth as he was only able to play nine of the 29 games completed so far. The footballer cost around 60 million euros in 2018, coming from RB Leipzig.

The former Barcelona is a target of Klopp (ANDREW COULDRIDGE /)

“I understand that it cannot be celebrated as we always dream. Why should we have a big problem with something that cannot be changed? Not that my ideal plan is to celebrate alone in the stadium and then just go home. ”Klopp reflected at the possibility of being crowned champion.

Liverpool will return to action this Sunday June 21, when you receive Everton on the 30th date of the Premier League. Those of Jurgen Klopp will be able to celebrate the title before the end of the competition if some results are given. So far Manchester City, their immediate pursuer, fulfilled their duties and beat Arsenal 3-0.

