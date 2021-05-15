The revolution begins: Renault Sport becomes Alpine Cars

One of the key pieces of the Renaulution plan outlined by Luca de Meo was Alpine, and today the transformation of the Alpine brand has been completed to make it the maximum sporting exponent of everything manufactured by Renault. Alpine Cars is the future, and that is why Renault Sport Cars and Renault Racing are fully absorbed, transforming Alpine into much more than a niche sports car manufacturer, and laying the foundation stone for a plan that is increasingly similar to the one that was conceived to give birth to a CUPRA independent of SEAT.

Everything that is sporty at Renault will have the Alpine stamp, maintaining its philosophy on and off the circuits

Until now, Alpine and Renault Sport had lived together, even sharing a house in the Dieppe factory. However, in a Renault that aims to undertake the largest restructuring plan it has seen in recent decades, the future of both divisions could not continue in parallel, which is why de Meo made the decision to elevate Alpine although this meant the disappearance of Renault Sport Cars and Renault Racing as independent labels.

Since last May 1, all the sporting activity of the Renault group is framed under the Alpine Cars seal, yes, maintaining the work teams and projects in which all the divisions were involved. This means that Alpine will continue to develop the competition activity, in addition to being responsible for the fine-tuning of Renault sports models. And all this will also be complemented by an Alpine that will expand its range with the arrival of 3 new cars, especially highlighting the one that will be the replacement for the Alpine A110, an electric sports car whose development will be carried out jointly with Lotus.

In the future of Alpine as a brand, 3 new models have already been confirmed, all of them being electric cars

The future of Alpine, therefore, is taking shape within the structure of the Renault group itself. The aim of the French manufacturer is to take Alpine to a new category where, in addition to sports cars, it can also sell cars under the premium and electric labels. The move is strongly reminiscent of the one carried out with CUPRA, however Alpine intends to go one step further in terms of exclusivity in pursuit of higher profit margins. Obviously, there is still a long way to go, however we cannot deny that the future of Alpine is quite promising, also with a suggestive roadmap where we will see an electric Renault 5, an electric SUV and a new sports car, also electric.