The Revival register new names

The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) have recorded the names with which they will fight outside WWE. In addition to their personal names they have registered a name for the team, so it seems that the future of these two fighters will continue together.

The Revolt

The name that both fighters have jointly registered with The Revolt’s United States Patent Office. Under this new name, both will seek to secure a contract with AEW at best. Failure to do so will not lack work on the American independent scene when the situation for COVID 19 returns to normal.

Individually their names will also change, as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are the property of WWE. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be the names that both wrestlers will use on the independent scene after leaving the world’s largest company.

The future is uncertain for all fighters with the Coronavirus crisis, so it will take a few months to see where The Revolt can move. Will they finally make it to AEW like they always wanted?

