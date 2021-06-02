The revival of ‘iCarly’ launches its trailer and is full of references to the culture of the influencers

After almost 10 years since the classic Nickelodeon series ended, Paramount + has finally released the trailer for the new ‘iCarly’, which will continue to feature Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), this time involved in the world of influencers. This reinterpretation of the children’s series will maintain both the tone and the sets, but with a more current air.

The new version is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness, and will hit Paramount + in 13-episode format.. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten serve as executive producers and writers for the pilot. Cosgrove will also serve as executive producer, along with Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg as producers. Phill Lewis, who was Mr. Moseby in ‘Hotel, sweet hotel: The adventures of Zack and Cody’ will take the controls of the direction for this first chapter.

They will have to manage some casualties

In May, Carly’s cast came together to sing a happy birthday to Cosgrove, who revealed the return of the series as a message written on a cake. Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will repeat as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson. Someone we will miss is Jennette McCurdy, Sam Puckett in the series, the inseparable companion of the protagonist. The actress recently explained that she had decided to leave her acting career and recounted on an episode of her Empty Inside podcast that she had suffered traumatic experiences working on the series.

To alleviate this lack, they join the cast Laci Mosley, who plays Harper, Carly’s roommate; and Jaidyn Triplett, who will be a social media expert and Spencer’s stepdaughter. The first three episodes will arrive on Paramount + on June 17, and then the rest of the episodes will premiere on a weekly basis.