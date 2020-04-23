The Revival generate discomfort with its new name. The name of The Revolt had been in use by a tag team for 5 years.

On April 10, The Revival was fired from WWE and since then they have been talking about their futures at independent companies or other companies and have even changed their names to Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheleer.

In addition, the fighters have already hinted what will be their new name in the independent scene and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this has already brought you some problem.

The Revolt has existed for 5 years on the independent scene

As we have seen everything seems to indicate that Hardwood and Wheleer will use the name of The Revolt out of WWE but it turns out this name is the one Caleb Konley and Alex Zayne have been using as a tag team in the last five years.

Apparently that has not been liked in different environments of the independent scene since they consider that Zayne and Konley have been investing a lot of money and time in giving prestige to that name and creating merchandising with that name.

Zayne and Konley themselves have used their Twitter accounts to send messages to Hardwood and Wheleer.

I gotta say. It’s a real good name. Almost like a tag team should have been doing it years ago. #Revolt https://t.co/JsCDqFfGiw – Caleb Konley FA (@calebkonley) April 16, 2020

Hey @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR! If ya need ideas for merch or gear or anything we got 5 years worth it just boppin ’around! pic.twitter.com/f8q08sIvNs – Zane Riley (@zanexcore) April 16, 2020

It seems that the new The Revolt have not got off to a good start on the independent scene if they continue with that name.

