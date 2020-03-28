The Revival has not been in WWE for a long time. That means they are one and a half feet out of Vince McMahon’s company. However, nothing official has been done so far despite the fact that both have implied on social networks that their time in this company has ended.. It appears to be unofficial due to a fairly serious reason in Scott Dawson’s and Dash Wilder’s contracts.

It’s more, Cody Rhodes has made mention of signing The Revival for his AEW company, whereupon Wilder and Daeson would not be out of work for long. They would already be the 5th and 6th superstars arriving in AEW lands after their stints in WWE.

Dash Wilder Contract Problems

As we said before, The Revival’s contractual problems prevent them from making their departure from WWE official. It seems that Scott Dawson will be luckier than Dash Wilder in this aspect. Your contract will end in two weeks approximately. However, Dash Wilder will have to wait until the month of June so that your contract ends definitavente.

This prevents The Revival from signing with AEW and join the company of Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan. All this information was provided by Dave Meltzer in his fight newspaper. These were the statements:

¨ Scott Dawson’s contract will expire in about two weeks. I know some who think it is finished, but it is not. You still have these weeks. It has not been paid for 6 or 7 weeks. It is as if we were saying “oh you can sign with AEW soon” but it is not like that since his partner Dash Wilder will continue with his contract until mid-June. They can’t go anywhere. “

A very dramatic situation for a team like The Revival, who have given us memorable fights and fiefdoms in NXT. What do you think of the situation of The Revival in WWE? Give your opinion in the comments.

