The reviews of ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ promise a musical that will make us love going back to the movies

With the coronavirus pandemic in clear recession (fingers crossed), cinemas are increasingly prepared to fill with people with all the films that the big studios plan to release in the summer and fall. One of them is ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’, an adaptation of the musical that Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote before ‘Hamilton’, and which according to the first reviews will be a compelling reason to go to the movies.

“Explosive musical numbers” according to David Rooney in The Hollywood Reporter, “a blast on the big screen” according to Peter Debruge in Variety and “a dream come true” according to David Ehrlich in IndieWire. Most of the reviews use big words to describe the experience orchestrated by Jon M. Chu, the director of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

Most of the reviews applaud the “contagious spirit of joy” (THR), even when they clearly do not share its naivety. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian defines it as “a sentimental exuberance (…) loud but honest” in which “there is no room for grief”, but highlights his “more than two hours of dancing in the street”: “There are many enjoyable scenes, very large and full of energy”.

For Richard Lawson at Vanity Fair, the musical is “a celebration of a place,” the Washington Heights neighborhood, populated mostly by Latino people from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. “An intoxicating cinematic experience, an explosion of communal joy and sadness that serves as an effusive welcome back to the world”, assures the critic.

For IndieWire, ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ is “a temporary capsule” that “leaves you grateful that someone left the lights on and preserved the sweet and somewhat embarrassing vertigo that fills your entire body when you sit in a room at dark to surrender to a good musical. ” “It is such a magical and solid musical that even its mistakes seem like good ideas”, Add.

Maybe too naive

It is clear that a naive and luminous musical does not hurt us at the moment, but most of the critics make it clear that its tone is a risky decision. THR complains about the “soap opera fabric that connects musical numbers.” Vanity Fair agrees that the characters and the story are the weakest part compared to the rap, salsa, merengue, and Broadway-style songs that play throughout the film. The Guardian afflicts that “almost childlike innocence” conveying “a picturesque image of street life, the unrealities of which probably worked best on stage”. Variety regrets that Chu opts “for a slightly dated, Disney Channel environment, full of flash-mob numbers.”

Still the reviews are hugely positive. In Vanity Fair they assure that “it is one of those rare cases in which the film is an improvement with respect to the theatrical version”, while Variety notes that the film “benefits greatly from being shot on the streets of Washington Heights.”

There are also good words for its protagonist, Anthony Ramos, whom we have already seen in ‘Hamilton’ and ‘A star is born’. The Guardian says of him that “he has an open, pleasant, intelligent face. In a sense, he is an actor in search of a more demanding role.” Not so well talks about the rest of the cast.

Anyway, what everyone makes very clear is that ‘In a New York neighborhood’ has all the ballots to make sense of the cinematographic experience of the big screen and the full room. As before the coronavirus. It’s “so lush and full of life that it would probably convince you that cinema is back even if it hadn’t gone anywhere,” they say on IndieWire. We’ll check it out, dancing in movie theaters on June 18.