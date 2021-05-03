The reviewable permanent prison, questioned in its approval, is already applied in 15 serious murder cases

Following the sentence of Norbert Feher, known as Igor the Russian, to permanent prison reviewable by the murder of three people, This maximum penalty of the Spanish Penal Code continues to gain weight since it was approved by the Congress of Deputies in March 2015, despite being highly questioned since it only went ahead with the votes of the PP. To date it applies to a fortnight of serious murder cases.

Thus, this penalty, which was approved as part of the Citizen Security Law and which is subject to revisions that can lead to the inmate regaining his freedom, has been applied in cases of great social and media relevance such as that of the quacker from Pioz, Patrick Nogueira, who killed his uncles and cousins ​​and later dismembered the corpses; or that of the murderer of Diana Quer, José Enrique Abuín, alias El Chicle. Both convictions were confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Among the cases that have ended in this type of sentence prevail according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) convictions of men, although there have also been cases of women, such as that of Ana Julia Quezada, who was sentenced in September 2019 to reviewable permanent prison for murdering the child Gabriel Cruz in Almería in 2018. Condemnation that was confirmed by the Supreme Court in December 2020.

The reviewable permanent prison sentence is provided for in the Article 140 of the Penal Code for murders in which the victim is under 16 years of age or is an especially vulnerable person due to age, illness or disability; when the murder is subsequent to a crime against sexual freedom committed by the perpetrator on the victim; when the author of the crime belongs to a criminal group or organization; and when the person accused of murder has been convicted of the death of more than two people.

From the parricide of Moraña to the murderer of Pilas

The first person The one who received this sentence was David Oubel, known as Moraña’s parricide, who was convicted in June 2017 by the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra for the murder of his two daughters in July 2015, when they counted with four and nine years of age.

The second reviewable permanent prison case was that of butcher of Icod, Sergio Díaz, convicted in March 2018 by the Provincial Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife for killing the disabled grandfather of his then-partner. Although the Supreme Court revoked the sentence in January 2019, considering that the aggravating factors were improperly applied and substituted the penalty for 24 years in prison.

Different luck had the one known as Stack killer (Seville), to which the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court confirmed in July 2020 the reviewable permanent prison sentence for murdering a woman with a knife in March 2017 in order to hide the previous crime, since he tried to sexually assault her .

The Supreme Court also confirmed in July 2019 the sentence to reviewable permanent prison imposed by the Provincial Court of Álava in September 2018 against Daniel M., a Sevillian music teacher who murdered a 17 month old baby in Vitoria when he was thrown out a window at dawn on January 25, 2016. He had previously tried to kill the mother of the minor.

He also confirmed the sentence for the parricide of Oza-Cesuras, Marcos Miras, in July 2019 by the murder of his 11-year-old son in 2017 during the weekend that he was to be with the minor due to the visitation regime established after their divorce; and for the man convicted by the Barcelona Court of rape and murder of a woman in Castellar del Valls (Barcelona) in 2015, after the victim’s birthday party.

The conviction review and 2018

Ultimately, with this penalty, the objective is to prevent the most dangerous offenders who have not demonstrated the capacity for reintegration from returning to society, endangering people’s safety. Until its entry into force, the Penal Code established limits of 25, 30 or 40 years in prison, according to the severity of the penalties (article 76), although it recognized the successive fulfillment of penalties in the event of accumulation.

Now, the norm relative to the reviewable permanent prison indicates that once a part of the sentence that ranges from 25 to 35 years has been served, the court must review ex officio whether the prison should be kept every two years. “And it will also do so whenever the prisoner requests it, although after the rejection of a petition, he may set a maximum period of one year within which no new applications will be processed,” according to the Statement of Reasons for the reform.

After its approval, the PP and Ciudadanos brought to Congress in 2018 proposals for expand crimes sentenced to a permanent prison that can be reviewed as amendments to the entire PNV bill that sought to repeal this maximum penalty. The PSOE objected and its spokesperson Adriana Lastra recalled that the Constitutional Court had pending to rule on the appeal filed in 2015 by the opposition to this measure, considering it unconstitutional.