The revenge of a woman on her boyfriend for abandoning his dog for not being of race goes viral

Anyone who has a pet knows that they take on a great responsibility but at the same time, this is get a great reward since the animals become one more member of the family that fills you with company and a lot of love.

Unfortunately not everyone gives that value to house animals, especially those who they are married to the theme of purity, The same ones that are capable of doing terrible things against those beings that are not.

On the subject, a video that has generated a lot of controversy and that is linked to this issue has gone viral on social networks.

It turns out that a girl named Daniela wanted to teach her boyfriend a tremendous lesson, after this, right off the bat and without her knowing it, she abandoned Navy, the girl’s dog, on the street just for the simple fact that she was not purebred.

After knowing the truth, the girl decided to take revenge for what happened, doing the same to her partner.

In the video, Daniela is heard telling her boyfriend that she wants to surprise him and for this reason, she covers his eyes and then begins to pass some papers on the camera that said: “I abandoned my girlfriend’s dog”, “Why not be race “,” But my best friend betrayed me “,” And confessed to my girlfriend “,” And now I will suffer the consequences. “

The girl, on the way, begins to tell her partner that she once told her that one of her greatest wishes was to have a purebred dog. “It’s the Golden I asked for,” he says with his eyes covered. The young man begins to whistle into the air, as if calling for the puppy, and Daniela takes him aside to continue with the surprise.

“You are a good person and I thank you very much that although Navy was my dog, you always loved her very much. Now you are going to have the opportunity to do something you have always wanted… But you are going to have to count 15 seconds out loud, and then you take off the blindfold ”, the woman says ironically.

After finishing the account, Daniela is already in her car, along with her boyfriend’s best friend, as well as her dog Navy. The groom reacts surprised and walks to the vehicle. “How did you find it?” He asked, to which she replied: “I found it where you left it. How dare you do that to him? You don’t do that to anyone, ”says the young woman to her already ex-partner.

“Let me explain,” says the boy, to which she responds forcefully: “What are you going to explain to me? What are you a shitty person? There is nothing to explain: it is very clear to me what kind of disgusting person you are. You’re going to feel the same as you made Navy feel. “

The friend who betrays him accelerates the car and they leave the boy abandoned, an action that many have applauded.

