The revelation Piero Hincapié, in the orbit of Betis and Atlético de Madrid

06/25/2021 at 12:51 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The central of Ecuador, Piero Hincapié, It would in the orbit of Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis to reinforce the defensive line next season, as reported by the Sports Stadium. The 19-year-old, who has made his debut with the Ecuadorian team, is leaving good feelings in the Copa América and has become the last jewel of South American football.

The defender, whose half of the rights are in possession of the Argentine Club Atlético Talleres, would also be closely followed by other major European clubs such as AC Milan, PSG or Bayern, among others. He can act both in the center of defense and as a left-handed side and his versatility would have aroused the interest of the technical secretariats of both the Madrid club and the Sevillian club.

The player landed in Argentine football from the Colombian Independiente for less than one million euros and his starting price would be ten million euros.s. He has a contract until 2025, but the club would be willing to elisten to offers during this next market window.

Qualify with Ecuador, the first objective

Hincapié has made his debut with the Ecuadorian national team in this Copa América And, despite the fact that the results do not match those of Gustavo Alfaro, he has emerged as one of the best center-backs in the tournament group. Has been starter in the first three commitments from Ecuador, who is currently in fourth place and depends on herself to be in the final phase.

The Ecuadorians play it against Brazil, already classified as first in the group, on the last day. They could not win and still access the next round, always taking into account what Venezuela does against Peru in the other game, which is the team that would be left out right now in case the classification did not move.