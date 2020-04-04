As a result of the confinement due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus (in Argentina there were more than 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19 and 42 people died), various sports channels decided to include in their programming matches of the National Team in the World Cup.

One of the most remembered World Cups, due to its proximity in time and one step away from eternal glory, was the Brazil 2014. Just in the last hours, Ricky Álvarez, member of the campus commanded by Alejandro Sabella, revealed an unprecedented anecdote about Lionel Messi in this tournament.

In dialogue with the official Instagram account of Vélez Sarsfield, the midfielder stated that the captain and benchmark of Barcelona in Spain dragged some physical discomfort throughout the tournament and that he was very close to not being the game in the game against Nigeria, last in the group stage. Who was going to be his replacement? Precisely the man emerged from the quarry of the Fort.

“I remember that in the warm-up The teacher approached me and said: ‘Leo is having a physical problem, maybe you are playing’. I didn’t stop moving in case he touched me, it was a big responsibility to play for him, ”he acknowledged.

Finally the flea it was the game and it was the figure albiceleste to prevail 3 to 2 against the Africans and thus secure first place in Group F. Rosario was the author of the team’s first two goals (the other was the work of Marcos Rojo). Within 15 minutes of the second half, Ricky Álvarez entered in place of ‘10’.

Before this match, Messi was also key in the 2-1 victories against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran, scoring a goal in each game.

“That was the best in my career, having been among the 23 and being able to play a World Cup. It was an awesome dream, incredible ”Álvarez recalled, whose pass at that time belonged to Inter Italy. Then it passed through Sunderland from England, Sampdoria from Italy, Atlas from Mexico; to finally return to Vélez in the last pass book.

The end of the story is known. After leaving Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands (the latter on penalties) on the way, the commanders of Alejandro Sabella succumbed 1-0 to Germany due to a goal by Mario Gotze in overtime.

Since his return to Fortín, Ricky Álvarez only played 10 minutes against Godoy Cruz for the Superliga (he did not enter against Unión de Santa Fe) and 2 minutes in the defeat against Independiente for the first day of the Superliga Cup.