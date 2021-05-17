The revamped 16 “MacBook Pro would arrive later than expected

While multiple reports suggest that Apple will introduce a completely revamped MacBook Pro later this year, computers may be kept waiting longer than anticipated. According to information from DigiTimes, Apple could delay the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros until 2022. The reason, however, has not been specified.

The aforementioned Taiwanese media, whose reports are usually reliable regarding future Apple products, indicates that the information comes from sources close to the industry. That is, of involved in production of such devices. The problem is that your document does not detail what are the reasons why the new MacBook Pros of 14 and 16 ″ would arrive until the following year. Although, on the other hand, it would not be difficult to deduce it given the critical situation that technology companies are currently experiencing.

The global chip shortage it is seriously harming the entire sector. Apple has faced multiple obstacles in meeting the initial demand for the new iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg prior to the presentation of the device. Therefore, those in Cupertino are likely to have some complications to meet the production schedule for the 14 and 16 ″ MacBook Pros.

What we know about the new MacBook Pro

The next generation of professional notebooks will not be a simple upgrade of internal components. It could be the most important renewal of the MacBook Pro since 2016. According to rumors, Apple will introduce a new design with mini-LED displaytechnology that is already present in the latest 12.9 ″ iPad Pro. The aforementioned panel allows to offer greater brightness and contrast. Also, its blacks are deeper for a better representation of colors.

Perhaps the biggest novelty of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be its processor: the «M2» up to 12 cores (8 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores). Additionally, the ports that should never have been far from the laptop would return. Among them the HDMI and the SD card reader. Of course, the usual USB-C Thunderbolt of the current generation. Finally, it is very likely that Apple will bring back the MagSafe, the iconic magnetic charger. In fact, the new 24 ″ iMac incorporates a similar proposition.

